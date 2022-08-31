ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours

By Ashley Moss/KFOR, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
UPDATE:

The suspect that barricaded himself in a home in Oklahoma City has been safely taken into custody by law enforcement after eleven hours.

The suspect is being treated for injuries received during this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began as a warrant being served by law enforcement for trafficking.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the chase ended at a home near S.W. 16th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicated that one suspect jumped out of the vehicle near S.W. 23rd and Agnew, and that two others took shelter in an RV at the home where the chase came to an end.

Murder charge officially filed against suspect who allegedly shot, killed Okla. Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy

Several law enforcement officers arrived at the home and are involved in a possible standoff.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police sent a chemical into the RV in an attempt to get the suspect to come outside.

However, the suspect was seen breaking out of the RV into the house on the property.

According to law enforcement, the suspect has a history of violent behaviors.

Law enforcement has used tear gas while attempting to remove him from the home. The suspect has not been identified, but one woman has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement has broken down the front door and are utilizing a robot that is currently on the porch of the home. Police have also attempted to make contact through a window. Allegedly, no law enforcement has entered the home.

