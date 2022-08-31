ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston

HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Antisemitic incidents sharply rising, and more

The incidents of antisemitic attacks have increased threefold in this country since 2015 with internet activity helping to fuel some of that rapid increase. “We know that they’ve been much more boisterous, much more active and much more comfortable expressing their antisemitism and racism over the last few years,” said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Southwest.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold

Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collins Aerospace#Mars#Moon#Spaceport#Mission Systems For
Click2Houston.com

HYPE VIDEO: Concordia Lutheran Fall Media Day 2022

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball,TX for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Fall Media Day. Check...
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re debuting our very first edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m. After Houston Life Kids debuts on Monday, we will air it every...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dad surprises daughter at high school

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy