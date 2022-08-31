Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Travelers rerouting plans to Hobby Airport amid ‘construction chaos’ at IAH
HOUSTON – Holiday weekend travel can be stressful. Some travelers say they are flocking to Hobby Airport to avoid construction chaos at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “Ever since the pandemic, it was terrible. The construction was bad,” Neil said. The Woodlands resident said he’s been doing his best to...
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Click2Houston.com
Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston
HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Click2Houston.com
Heads up: There’s more West University Place construction on the way
HOUSTON – Folks who drive to the Texas Medical Center or Rice University will see construction slowdowns in less than four months!. West University Place needs to improve the city’s streets and drainage system and they’re starting off with streets on the east side, between Buffalo Speedway and Kirby Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Local fire department, nonprofit raising funds to send medical supplies to children’s hospitals in Ukraine
Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue is working with Save the Ukrainian Children, a Ukrainian nonprofit that sends medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine. They will send a container full of supply from Houston to children’s hospitals in Ukraine. Sheldon Fire Department provided a storage facility and logistical support to...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Antisemitic incidents sharply rising, and more
The incidents of antisemitic attacks have increased threefold in this country since 2015 with internet activity helping to fuel some of that rapid increase. “We know that they’ve been much more boisterous, much more active and much more comfortable expressing their antisemitism and racism over the last few years,” said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Southwest.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner dealing with flooding issues blames city of Houston’s construction project
HOUSTON – A disabled woman says she is fed up with the city of Houston and a never-ending project in her neighborhood. Dorothy Hass said construction work to build sidewalks on Home Street in the Washington Corridor leads to flooding on her property every time it rains. The work...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s still gushing’: Busted pipe causes huge mess for business owners in Galleria area
A busted pipe caused a big mess Monday for some business owners in the Galleria area, who spent Labor Day cleaning up flooded stores. “I came out and the water was running out the doors, everywhere,” said James Alsbrooks, manager of Lerant, a gift shop, located at 5000 Westheimer Rd.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold
Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
Click2Houston.com
HYPE VIDEO: Concordia Lutheran Fall Media Day 2022
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball,TX for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Fall Media Day. Check...
Click2Houston.com
Watch live: Houston Life KIDS!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’re debuting our very first edition of Houston Life Kids!. Join our kid co-host for this new series highlighting local kids in our community. That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m. After Houston Life Kids debuts on Monday, we will air it every...
Click2Houston.com
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Dad surprises daughter at high school
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Man who was shot looks for help at gas station in west Houston, dies at hospital: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a man who died after looking for help at a gas station in west Houston Sunday, police said. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an oil-changing business located in the 1400 block of Wilcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
Click2Houston.com
Concert attendee shot, killed in parking lot near Arena Theatre in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and concert attendee was fatally shot in a parking lot near Arena Theatre in southwest Houston Sunday. It happened at 7326 Southwest Fwy around 11:40 p.m. When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they located...
