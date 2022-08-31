ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Patrol reports results of DUI emphasis patrols in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Patrol (ISP) reported the results of its emphasis patrols that ran Aug. 25-28. ISP partnered with Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office. Throughout the emphasis, officers made arrests for the following charges:. Ten DUI's. Ten possession of drug paraphernalia. Nine possession...
