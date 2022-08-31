Read full article on original website
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
KCBD
Returning to drier and hotter days for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is unlikely, but not impossible this Labor Day. A drier and hotter pattern will dominate this week’s local weather. This Labor Day afternoon will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light and it will feel very warm to hot. Highs will be around three to five degrees above average for the holiday.
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
KCBD
Weather changes ahead, but first...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
KCBD
Isolated showers/storms continue Saturday evening, wrapping up overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more isolated showers/storms will continue to develop across the South Plains this evening with locally heavy rain and strong winds possible. Storm activity will begin to taper off around sunset, remaining dry overnight. Temperatures will quickly cool down into the 60s with clearing skies and calm winds.
KCBD
WATCH: Storms dying down after dirt wall south of Brownfield
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few possible afternoon storms. A clear start to your Saturday with sunny skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some afternoon clouds are expected along with a slight chance for isolated afternoon storms. Most will stay dry but few locations will see some activity beginning as early as 2 p.m. Any showers/storms will quickly taper off around sunset.
everythinglubbock.com
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
brady-today.com
Flood Advisory in Effect Until 12:45 AM (9-1-2022)
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 12:45 AM CDT Thursday, Sept 1. for a portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Mason, McCulloch and San Saba. At 9:37 PM CDT, Radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms with very heavy rain moving north into Mason and San Saba Counties. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area with minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Storms Cause Flash Flooding in Lubbock
Heavy rainfall in Lubbock Wednesday afternoon caused major flash flooding in different areas. Lubbock was placed under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m., which might be extended, with reports around the county coming in of severe flooding. Citizens have taken to social media to share their flooding pictures and reports of what’s occurring during the heavy rainfall.
KCBD
1 injured in roll-over on Hwy 87 near 98th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire, PD, and EMS are on the scene of a crash that occurred around 9:11 p.m. on Highway 87 near 98th Street. According to LPD, a truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 87 when it rolled and landed in the ditch between the north and southbound lanes.
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
KCBD
Boil notice in effect for New Deal
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has implemented a boil notice for the city of New Deal due to a water line break. Residents must bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil” and let it cool before drinking or using it for consumption purposes (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
KCBD
2 people injured in three-vehicle crash at S Loop and Indiana Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Indiana Avenue near South Loop 289. According to LPD, the injured motorists sustained moderate and minor injuries. Traffic has been severely backed up on the loop so motorists should use caution...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
