ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Demand for crisis support soars even in wealthy UK towns

By Alexandra Topping
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jFGY_0hcphqNU00
Market square in Wokingham under blue sky Photograph: ImageSelect/Alamy

A growing number of people in one of the most affluent areas of the country are struggling financially because of a huge spike in energy bills and the soaring cost of living, according to the chief executive of Wokingham Citizens Advice.

Many people who have been “just about managing” are now slipping into poverty and debt in Berkshire, said Jake Morrison, making him fearful for poorer regions throughout the country.

“Wokingham is one of the least deprived areas in England. It just is,” he said. “In normal times we might refer a handful of people to the food bank a week – now we are doing that in half a day.”

Morrison, who wrote on Facebook about the steep rise in demand for the service, noted that while in August 2021 his branch of the charity helped 643 people, this August they have already helped 956 people – a 48% increase.

In the whole of 2021, Citizens Advice helped 135,572 people with crisis support, but is projecting that it will help 212,966 people by the end of this year – a 57% increase.

Morgan Wild, the head of policy at Citizens Advice, said the charity was helping two people every minute with crisis support, with numbers continuing to head “in the wrong direction”.

“On a daily basis, our advisers are raising red flags about the situations people are facing: people who are terminally ill and unable to heat their homes; parents going days without food to feed their kids; and people unable to afford the bus fare to get to a food or school uniform bank.

“We need government support that matches the scale of this crisis. That means a financial lifeline for those who need it and better protections when people can’t afford their bills.”

An increase in the number of people from normally affluent areas could affect the stance of the future Conservative leader, with MPs already concerned that the party has not been sufficiently active on the issue.

The Conservative leadership frontrunner, Liz Truss, when asked about the impact of the cost of living crisis said she did not agree with “ portents of doom ”, and has rejected “handouts” as a way of helping people affected by the cost of living crisis, although in recent days advisers have suggested she was “ruling nothing out”.

Of the people contacting the Citizens Advice in Wokingham, 55.8% said they had reached out for help as a result of increased bills and the cost of living.

Morrison urged people to reach out for help even if they had never needed help previously, but said he worried that staff would be unable to answer calls as quickly if demand continued to grow exponentially. “As that demand increases, those people who are feeling validated by just being heard, might not even get that because the demand is going to be too high for us to have those conversations,” he said.

Charities were also having to contend with a crisis on the back of a crisis, he added – with many having already depleted rainy-day funds during the pandemic. “The money that was tucked away by charities and fundraisers to give away, it’s gone,” he said. “And that’s what’s really scary.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Cucumber capital’ growers selling up as Brexit and energy crisis hits Britain’s vegetable industry

Huge areas of one of Britain’s biggest salad growing hubs will be replaced with housing estates, as growers give up in despair, and cash in their land. The Lea Valley, also known as the cucumber capital and Britain’s salad bowl, is one of the diamonds of the UK’s embattled horticultural sector. The Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA), seeded through an area running across Greater London, Essex and Hertfordshire, comprises more than 180 hectares (450 acres) of glasshouses, run by 80 growers. The valley should be a jewel in the crown for a country concerned with homegrown industry and food security.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

UK teachers: how are rising costs affecting pupils?

School leaders have voiced concerns about an increasingly precarious funding situation this year as energy bills soar. Meanwhile, teachers and charities have called for the government to introduce universal free school meals amid fears that hunger will be the “single biggest challenge” as children return to classrooms in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, where the autumn term began two weeks ago, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation warned that the cost-of-living crisis could have a “devastating” impact on the attainment gap.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Uk#Wokingham Citizens Advice#The Food Bank#Morgan Wild
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

UK construction industry shrinks as recession looms

Building firms suffered a squeeze on activity for a second month in a row during August as new orders slowed to their lowest level since the summer of 2020 in the latest sign that a UK recession is looming. With inflation at a 40-year high, construction businesses reported that their...
CONSTRUCTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

431K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy