Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mysoutex.com
Sinton chamber bringing back fiddlers
The Sinton Fiddlers Fest once brought fiddlers from around the Coastal Bend to compete for a coveted first place trophy and a large chunk of prize money. While the competition has been missing from the city for a while, it seems as if the popular fest is tuning its keys for a much anticipated return.
mysoutex.com
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
mysoutex.com
CBCF awards PAAC $125,000 for spay, neuter programs
Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF)announced Aug. 11 its recent award of $125,000 to People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) for their targeted spay and neuter program in seven counties. The program will be offered to the Coastal Bend counties of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio and will help to provide free targeted spay and neuter surgeries and vaccines for dogs and cats at area clinics on specified dates.
mysoutex.com
Art museum exhibits Uvalde victim’s artwork
The Beeville Art Museum will be exhibiting art pieces by Robb Elementary victim Alithia Ramirez. The exhibition, titled Eyes on the World, will feature select pieces from Ramirez, who was an aspiring artist. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 17 through Dec. 17. Since her death, Ramirez has been remembered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CPB asks commissioners to consider a 2nd floor at Bob Hall Pier
Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney to ask the commissioners court to reconsider the second floor at Bob Hall Pier.
mysoutex.com
Port to establish solar farm in San Pat County
The Port of Corpus Christi continues its run of supporting renewable energy with a new solar farm project located in San Patricio County. On Aug. 16 port commissioners approved a lease agreement with Buckeye Partners L.P. that will establish the first solar farm in the 100-year history of the Port. The 81,000+ panel project will be located in San Patricio County on 136.69 acres of Port of Corpus Christi property near Midway Junction.
mysoutex.com
San Pat County Walk Across Texas begins Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin its 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged...
mysoutex.com
Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child
For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls fall to Three Rivers
The Odem Lady Owls squared off with a solid Three Rivers team Tuesday night and lost 13-25, 20-25, 16-25 at Owl Gym. Odem (2-5) were led by Alysha Beltran who finished with five assists, nine digs and an ace, Zoey Garcia added nine digs and an ace, Irma Coronado added two assists, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Bella Salinas finished with a pair of kills for the Lady Owls.
tpr.org
Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals
Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
mysoutex.com
Patricia Rocha Cantu
Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio,…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
energyintel.com
As Demand Soars, Cheniere Details Corpus Christi Expansion
Cheniere Energy has laid out key details of a proposed expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG export facility in South Texas as the company aims to keep pace with crushing global natural gas demand. TC Energy is preparing to build a second marine pipeline in southern Mexico fed by supply...
The 15 days are up. Bridge builder in talks with TxDOT
New Harbor Bridge project contractor Flatiron-Dragados, LLC,'s tone has changed and is aligned with TxDOT’s, according to TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr.
mysoutex.com
Lady Pirates volleyball fall to Cuero
The Sinton Lady Pirates traveled to Cuero Tuesday and suffered a 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 11-25 non-district loss to the Lady Gobblers. Kaylen Serrano finished the match with seven aces, 11 assists and 10 digs followed by Macey Hill with 11 digs and 10 kills. Sydney Mutchler added four aces and eight digs, Lila McClain had nine digs, Autumn Galvan picked up six kills and one block, Lindsey Puente had 16 assists, Hailey Burch finished with three kills and a block, Swayd Dockens turned in three kills and a block, Krista Reagan had four kills and Ava Mata added three.
mysoutex.com
Uncommon chefs show what they’ve got
The Coffee Barrel hosted its quarterly Uncommon Chef competition at the Grant building and Coastal Bend Distillery on Aug. 6. The competition is a food network inspired showdown of 4 teams competing against each other with a mystery box of ingredients and a pantry table of other goods. Each team has 45 minutes to prepare their dishes to a selection of judges via live stream. Make sure to stay tuned for the next quarterly uncommon Chef Competition on November 5.
mysoutex.com
Lady Owls tumble against Ingleside
The Odem Lady Owls ran into Class 4A, state-ranked Ingleside Tuesday night and suffered a 22-25, 11-25, 17-25 loss at Owl Gym. Bella Salinas paced the Lady Owls with 10 digs and three aces, Alysha Beltran finished with eight assists and eight digs, Dezirae Moreno picked up four kills and Zoey Garcia added three for Odem.
Bishop police raid seven gamerooms Friday night
Officers executed all of the raids simultaneously, said the Bishop Police Department chief Edward Day.
Local parents say former ME mishandled their 4-month-old's body during autopsy
Olivia Fox said she will never forget the image of the gash across his entire forehead: The child's head was cut open from ear to ear.
Comments / 0