Android Authority
Deal: Save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series from Best Buy
You can make huge savings on the hot foldables by trading in your old device at Best Buy. But you only have a week to do it. If you’ve got your eye on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and you have a device to trade, then Best Buy might just be your best bet. The launch deal on the new Galaxy Z series can save you as much as $1,200 on your phone purchase.
Android Authority
Samsung shows love to older foldables and smartwatches with big updates
Android 12L is coming to Samsung's previous foldable phones, One UI Watch 4.5 to older watches. Samsung is starting to push out Android 12L to all of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the first to get the software. One UI 4.5...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🌟 The stars of IFA 2022
We talk foldable laptops, bendable TVs, rampant heatwaves, and more in this edition of the Daily Authority. 🕶 Good day, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Daily Authority. Happy Labor Day to all those who celebrate, and we hope this is the only email you’re reading today.
Android Authority
Here’s a quick video unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro
This looks like a retail unit of the Pixel 7 Pro and someone gave it an unboxing. Well there you go guys full on unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro 👀 enjoy!! #Google #pixel7pro #teampixel #googlepixel pic.twitter.com/z0o9dRWnPr. — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) September 3, 2022. Google preempted a lot of...
Android Authority
IFA has convinced me: Foldable laptops make more sense than foldable phones
I think foldable-screen laptops could be more impactful than the (over-)hyped foldable phones. I am at IFA 2022 this weekend, my first real-life event since the before times. Wondering the labyrinthine halls of the Messe convention center, it’s pretty obvious that everyone’s still a bit out of it. That includes bleary-eyed journalists, but the general lack of focus was more visible in the list of products that debuted at the show. It was kind of a snooze-fest, with one notable exception: foldable-screen laptops.
Android Authority
Finally, syncing Huawei Health and Strava is no longer a workout
Your fitness data is free at last. Huawei has finally expanded its native Strava integration. There’s no need for an elaborate workaround — it should already be in your Huawei Health app. No, unfortunately, it still doesn’t work for US-based Huawei accounts. Our Huawei wearable reviews have...
Android Authority
Nokia's Circular eco-subscription wrestles with the smartphone waste problem
Saving the planet, one phone at a time. HMD Global announced three new smartphones and a tablet at IFA 2022: the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, G31, and T21 tablet. The four products span a variety of price points from the mid-tier to the ultra-budget-friendly. All fine handsets but the more interesting development was the debut of HMD’s eco-subscription model called Circular. We sat down with HMD Global Head of Product Proposition, Adam Ferguson, to learn more about it.
Android Authority
How to delete files and folders from Dropbox
Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage services you can use and provides a quick and easy way to access files across multiple devices. Unless you subscribe to a premium plan, the 2GB of free storage you get with Dropbox may not be enough, especially if you use it to back up photos. You might want to delete some files and folders to ensure you aren’t running out of space. Here’s how to delete files and folders from Dropbox.
Android Authority
How to sync iMessage from iPhone to Mac
Syncing your messages between an iOS device and a Mac should usually be a seamless experience, requiring very little input from you personally. But we’ve all had those moments when our devices do a sudden tech burp and iMessage stops working. If this is happening to you, here is how to sync iMessage from iPhone to Mac, to give it a little push again.
Android Authority
EU wants to enforce 5 years of security and 3 years of OS updates for all phones
Regulators also want phone makers to provide repair parts for at least five years. European Commission regulators have proposed minimum update requirements for smartphones. The lawmakers have also suggested that smartphones and tablets sold in the EU region should have repair parts available for at least five years. EU lawmakers...
Android Authority
No Google, no worry: Huawei brings new phones and more to IFA 2022
Huawei has launched two new phones, a laptop, a tablet, and a medically-certified smartwatch in Europe. Huawei took to IFA 2022 — the ongoing tech fest in Berlin — to announce a range of new devices for the international markets. The Chinese tech firm has suffered quite a blow since its US ban. Once a smartphone powerhouse globally, Huawei is now fighting for a slice of the pie even in its home country. That said, the tech maker is still very much inclined towards launching new phones internationally, even though they don’t come with Google services.
Android Authority
How to delete your Yelp account
"The world is perfect. No need for Yelp anymore!" Yelp remains an influential tool for keeping business owners on their toes, ensuring that their customer service is as good as possible. But if you decide one day, for reasons of your own, that you don’t want to review companies anymore, you can delete your Yelp account. We’ll show you here how to accomplish that.
Android Authority
USB-C vs Lightning: Which one is actually the best?
Only one connector wins and it's not even close. While most of the consumer electronics industry has consolidated around USB-C, Apple continues to use its own proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone and entry-level iPad. But even though both connectors seem equally capable at first glance, there are plenty of practical differences — from charging power to data transfer speeds. Here’s everything you need to about USB-C vs Lightning and when we can expect Apple to ditch its unique connector.
Android Authority
Withings Body Comp scale and Health Plus promises to help you break bad habits
Withings has unveiled its new smart scale and companion health app service. Withings has unveiled its new body assessment scale called Body Comp. Withings has also unveiled a companion service that will be used with Body Comp called Health Plus. Body Comp and Health Plus will be bundled together, priced...
Android Authority
A bunch of details surrounding the Pixel Tablet just dropped
If you were hoping for an iPad Pro competitor, this news shoots that theory down. Some code-sleuthing has exposed several aspects of the Google Pixel Tablet specs. The device apparently will not have cellular connectivity and will be designed to exclusively stay at home. Theories about it doubling as a...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
This BeReal thing is getting pretty, well, real. Welcome to the 448th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We rounded up the best new apps and games from the last month. You can check out the best new Android apps from August here and the best new games from August here. Enjoy!
Android Authority
Samsung's latest foldables doubled shipments in one key region
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 accounted for most of the shipments. Samsung has claimed that Galaxy Z4 shipments doubled in Europe over last year’s foldables. It didn’t reveal specific shipment figures in this regard. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 accounted for 60% of sales in the region so...
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
