Electric boat manufacturer announces Brooke County facility during West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting

Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia's National Hunting & Fishing Days set this weekend in Fayette County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, Fayette County. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition, and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of...
WVNews
Economic development leaders: West Virginia can compete when policy is right
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — “When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy right — we can compete and win against anyone.”. Government officials and business leaders from across the state came together at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Friday for the final day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit. W.Va. Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and Executive Director Mike Graney were the first presenters of the day, and spoke of the need to “bring investment to West Virginia.”
WVNews
Fairmont State Performing & Community Arts announces fall 2022 lineup
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts program has announced its fall 2022 performance schedule. In addition to the five large-scale performances, children and adults can join in and explore the performing and visual arts this fall through various community opportunities.
WVNews
DNR Hunting and Fishing Days
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celeb…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Fairmont State fall arts schedule
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Performing and Community Arts progra…
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) police officers, firefighters, vote no confidence in city leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown’s firefighter and police officer unions voted no confidence in the city of Morgantown’s leadership. Attorney Teresa Toriseva, who represents the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and the Mon Preston FOP Lodge 87, issued a press release about the no confidence vote on Monday.
WVNews
End of watch announced after death of Morgantown, West Virginia, Police K-9 from spinal disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department on Tuesday announced the end of watch for a K-9 officer that died at 8 years old as a result of a "spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment." "It is with deep sadness that the Morgantown Police Department announces...
WVNews
WVU receives grant to access Congressional archives
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University Libraries has been awarded a $39,300 LYRASIS Catalyst Fund grant to support the American Congress Digital Archives Portal, congressarchives.lib.wvu.edu, the first-ever online portal that brings together congressional archives from repositories throughout the United States. The Portal will provide open access to congressional archives by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute expands groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research in latest trial
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has launched a first-in-the-world clinical trial pairing focused ultrasound treatment with Alzheimer’s antibody drug therapy to a targeted area of the brain, unlocking new potential for the treatment of the disease. The first participant, a 77-year-old man...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior-Preston selected as West Virginia Attorney General's Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week (copy)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has selected Friday’s football contest between Fairmont Senior and Preston high schools as his Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Now in its sixth year, the initiative sees Morrisey highlight one high school football game each...
WVNews
WVU launches program to help rural students
MORGANTOWN — Maintaining a sharp focus on the unique needs of rural, underrepresented West Virginia University students, the Office of Student Success welcomed its first cohort of Mountain Scholars this fall. The Mountain Scholars Program is designed to create a culture of support for incoming first-year students from rural...
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown after Hope Gas sale
MORGANTOWN — Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
WVU using robots to improve workplace safety in retail setting
MORGANTOWN — For as long as robots have existed, the fear of machines ousting humans for their jobs has persisted. But for this research project, West Virginia University engineers are deploying robots to help workers keep their jobs — by saving them from potential slips, falls and workplace hazards.
WVNews
Brown evaluates both the positives and negatives of WVU’s season-opening performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown saw both good and bad in the performance of his team in his Mountaineers’ 38-31 season-opening loss to Pitt last Thursday. “It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever been a part of in college football,” noted Brown...
WVNews
Betty J. Gaston
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty J. Gaston, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Bridgeville, PA. She was born on July 4, 1928. Betty was the loving wife of the late Alva Gaston; loving mother of Beverly Smith and her husband, Bob; two grandchildren, Michael and Stephanie Smith; three great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Parker and Ruby Smith; and a sister-in-law, Kitty Gaston. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and dear friends Nellie Daughterty and Maria Smith.
WVNews
Brown still feels WVU can be a great team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. W(V News) — West Virginia may not have been able to escape Pittsburgh with an opening day victory in the Backyard Brawl, dropping a 38-31 decision, but Coach Neal Brown isn’t shedding any tears over it. “Going into the game I thought we had a real...
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews
WVU Interviews: Kansas Week
West Virginia coaches Neal Brown, Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley, along with players JT Daniels, Jordan Jefferson and Mike O'Laughlin, took questions from the podium as the Mountaineers head into their two heaviest days of preparation for Kansas. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas (1-0)Sat Sept 10 6:00 PM ET. Milan...
WVNews
Three key moments went against the Mountaineers
If you’re a West Virginia fan who felt dejected after the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss to Pitt in the first playing of the “Backyard Brawl” in 11 years, imagine how WVU head coach Neal Brown felt in the moments following the heartbreaking season opener. Months of preparation....
Comments / 0