Electric boat manufacturer announces Brooke County facility during West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — “When West Virginia gets competitive, and we have the policy right — we can compete and win against anyone.”. Government officials and business leaders from across the state came together at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs on Friday for the final day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit. W.Va. Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and Executive Director Mike Graney were the first presenters of the day, and spoke of the need to “bring investment to West Virginia.”

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO