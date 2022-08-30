Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
nbc15.com
How you can help the DNR to regrow Wisconsin monarch population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are looking for volunteers to partner with them in the effort to regenerate a vital part of the midwestern ecosystem: pollinators. DNR is especially asking that people in Wood, Portage, Adams, Juneau, Waushara, Marquette, Waukesha, Milwaukee,...
nbc15.com
West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Nile virus is back. State health officials confirmed the virus was found in two animals in Wisconsin. They are the first known cases in the state this year and are prompting the Dept. of Health Services to remind people they need to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Union hosts welcome activities for badgers ahead of semester
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 2...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers declares September “Preparedness Month”
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Disasters can happen at anytime, anywhere. To encourage people across the state to be prepared, Governor Tony Evers declared September “Preparedness Month” in Wisconsin. Officials said it’s very important to be weather aware. “You know, paying attention to the local forecast, whether that...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS offering free at home COVID-19 tests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials launched a website where Wisconsin residents can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits before other resources quit doing so on Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services opened their Say Yes! To COVID Test website on Thursday. People can enter their zip code, name...
nbc15.com
UW-Platteville celebrates grand opening of engineering building
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. The calendar has officially turned over to September, and that means Madison Metropolitan Schools are back in full swing. Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required...
nbc15.com
Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter with fellow Wisconsinite
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Geez Louise. Comedian Charlie Berens, best known for “Manitowoc Minute” is launching a card game he created with fellow Wisconsinite Dane Schaefer. Berens has created a Kickstarter campaign in order to be able to produce “Card Sale.” The game originally had a goal to raise $11,700 by the end of September.
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
nbc15.com
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- at a pretrial hearing on Thursday. Taylor Schabusiness was scheduled to have a jury trial in October...
nbc15.com
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses to warn their strike is coming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nurses at UW Health will hit the picket lines in less than two weeks, they plan to warn health system administrators. On Friday, they will deliver their ten-day notice that a planned three-day strike will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released on the eve of the announcement.
