Miami, FL

El Toro Loco Churrascaria Location Planned for Little Havana

By Neil Cooney
 4 days ago

Local Brazilian steakhouse chain El Toro Loco Churrascaria is preparing to open another location in Miami, this time in Little Havana . It’s the fifth brick-and-mortar restaurant for the brand (on top of its four food trucks), and it will open at 1970 SW Eighth St , on the southeast corner of the intersection with SW 20 th Ave , according to a recent plan review.

What Now confirmed the opening with a representative of the restaurant on Wednesday. That representative declined to comment on the news, however. No information is available about the Little Havana location’s timeline for construction and opening.

El Toro Loco’s menu is a carnivore’s paradise. Signature meats include Filet Mignon Special (wrapped in bacon, if you like), Tomahawk, Picanha, Churrasco, and more. The menu opens with appetizers like Manchego Croquettes with homemade guava sauce and Toro Tacos. Burgers come in three varieties—Angus, Buffalo, and Wagyu—and, for guests in search of something lighter, a selection of salads includes a Sweet Kale Salad and an Avocado Salad.

In its Southwest Eighth St location, El Toro Loco will be one of several eateries around the 8 th -and-20 th intersection. These include Sanguich , Bar Nancy , Asian Thai Kitchen , and Mi Rinconcito Mexicano .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RSyR_0hcphLSJ00
Photo: Official


