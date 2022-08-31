ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
PBS NewsHour

Read the full list of what the FBI seized in Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Prison Rape#Violent Crime#Bureau Of Prisons
PBS NewsHour

Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
PORTLAND, OR
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy