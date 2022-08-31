Report: Chelsea Could Wait To Seal Josko Gvardiol Deal

Chelsea are reportedly ready to wait until January to seal a deal for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with reservations over the defender's price a factor in this decision.

Yesterday evening, football fans were in total surprise as Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea had reached the stages of advanced negotiations for the 21-year old central defender, with the Croatian seemingly a Thiago Silva replacement.

Romano has reported a few times previously that Leipzig considered Gvardiol " untouchable ", but it seems that Chelsea's bid of £77million and the decision to loan Gvardiol back to Leipzig for the rest of the season was enough to turn the German side's head.

However, this evening, Simon Johnson of The Athletic has reported that Chelsea are considering waiting until the January window to restart talks for the highly sought-after defender, due to fears they may overpay if they rush to sort out a deal.

Johnson alledges that Leipzig were guilty of increasing Gvardiol's asking price during talks, with the fee said to have started at £60million, then £69.2million, before the £77million fee was agreed upon.

Gvardiol with Timo Werner, whom Chelsea have just resold to Leipzig IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

With the idea of loaning him back, the thought of Gvardiol not even playing for Chelsea this season is another reason the Blues aren't keen on getting the deal done before Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.

If Chelsea eventually agree a deal for Gvardiol in full, it will be a serious coup. Manchester City are said to have had previous interest in the 2002-born player, with rumours going around that they had submitted a £66milllion bid for the Croatian at the start of August slightly wide of the mark .

Gvardiol joined RB Leizig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 for £13million IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Should Gvardiol arrive at Stamford Bridge next season, he would join a fearsome corps of centrebacks in Wesley Fofana , Kalidou Koulibaly , Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill as it looks likely that Thomas Tuchel is building for a future with a three at the back formation.

Read More Chelsea Stories