Panthers Announce 2022 Practice Squad Roster
The Panthers have set their practice squad ahead of week one.
Just one day after making cuts to being the roster down to 53, the Carolina Panthers announced their practice squad with the return of several familiar names who were all with the team during the preseason.
S Juston Burris
S Kenny Robinson
CB Madre Harper
DE Austin Larkin
C Sam Tecklenburg
TE Colin Thompson
TE Josh Babicz
OL Deonte Brown
CB Tae Hayes
WR Ra'Shaun Henry
DE Drew Jordan
RB John Lovett
LB Arron Mosby
