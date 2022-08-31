ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Announce 2022 Practice Squad Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nBcn_0hcph6If00

The Panthers have set their practice squad ahead of week one.

Just one day after making cuts to being the roster down to 53, the Carolina Panthers announced their practice squad with the return of several familiar names who were all with the team during the preseason.

S Juston Burris

S Kenny Robinson

CB Madre Harper

DE Austin Larkin

C Sam Tecklenburg

TE Colin Thompson

TE Josh Babicz

OL Deonte Brown

CB Tae Hayes

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

DE Drew Jordan

RB John Lovett

LB Arron Mosby

WR Derek Wright

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

