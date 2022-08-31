ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Princess Diana's lasting style legacy: Fashion expert explains how Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle continue to pay tribute to her iconic ensembles on the 25th anniversary of her death

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Princess Diana was celebrated for her incredible fashion sense when she was alive, and her daughters-in-law are still paying homage to her amazing style 25 years on from her death.

The mother of Prince William, now 40 and Prince Harry, 37, knew how to pick a look and make it work for her busy royal life.

Each of her outfit was an event in itself and would capture the world's attention every time she stepped out, and Kate Middleton, 40 and Meghan Markle, 41, have turned to their husband's late mother for fashion inspiration.

'Kate and Meghan are showing their respects for the late princess Diana in their fashion,' celebrity fashion stylist Rochelle White told FEMAIL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaBVb_0hcph1t200
25 years after death, Princess Diana's style is still inspiring her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Left: Diana at a gala in Swansea in 1981. Right: Kate pictured in Kingston during hers and Prince William's tour of the Caribbean in March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhijS_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRy2W_0hcph1t200
Diana wearing a custom Catherine Walker gown in n Austria in 1986. Meghan Markle wearing a similar gown in January 2019 in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYRCE_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUNOh_0hcph1t200
Diana wearing a beautiful white traditional outfit during a visit to Pakistan in the 1990s. Kate picked a similar outfit for her own visit to the country in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMXud_0hcph1t200

'Diana was know as the 'People's Princess' and also a fashion icon for style. Both Meghan and Kate are from 'normal backgrounds' and can probably relate to a lot of her past looks.

'Each look at they have rocked has been a mix of casual, chic, stylist and elegant which I feel shows both of their personalities but with added royal glam.

'Kate usually wears more elegant or traditional looks with a mix of high-end and high street.

'While Megan is much more contemporary and fashionable, which could steam from her being from LA and on red carpet events, where the media and press would ask 'who you are wearing'.

'Over the past few years I feel Megan's look has definitely become fashionable and relaxed, that could be because she is back in LA. They both know how to turn it on, bring elements of Diana in, but not lose the focus on who they are.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXHFC_0hcph1t200
In 2019, right, during a royal visit to Birkenhead with her husband, she donned a red coat from Sentaler over a purple dress from Babaton by Aritzia. In 1989, Diana donned nearly the exact same colour combination during a trip to Hong Kong, left 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJP9U_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmt2Y_0hcph1t200
Princess Diana in a stylish dotted white dress by Victor Edelstein and a matching hat designed by Frederick Fox in 1988 for Royal Ascot. Diana emulated Diana with a white dotted look for Royal Ascot earlier this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urn56_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEgnp_0hcph1t200
Meghan also turned to Diana for inspiration ahead of her second Remembrance Day as a member of the royal family in 2019. She donned a round black hat with a black double breasted woolen coat for the occasion, and a large red poppy on the left lapel of her coat. The look reminded royal fans of a look Diana donned for Remembrance Day in 1991, left
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOLW9_0hcph1t200

Mother-of-three Kate has perfected the art of making subtle nods to her mother-in-law without being too on the nose.

Earlier this year, during hers and Prince William's tour of the Caribbean, she wowed in Kingston with a number with a tulle skirt in forest green.

It was reminiscent of another forest green dress Diana wore more than 40 years ago during a gala concert in Swansea in 1981.

The Duchess of Cambridge also famously opted to wear a royal blue ensemble for the announcement of Prince William and her engagement in 2010, the same colour Diana wore for the announcement of her own engagement with Prince Charles in 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb9Yy_0hcph1t200
The Duchess of Cambridge also famously opted to wear a royal blue ensemble for the announcement of Prince William and her engagement in 2010, the same colour Diana wore for the announcement of her own engagement with Prince Charles in 1981.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB0jo_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wdd0c_0hcph1t200
Princess Diana rocking Bermuda shorts in August 1993 at the MGM Studios at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. Right: Meghan donning similar shorts in New York city earlier this month 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLFy5_0hcph1t200

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has embraced Prince Harry's mother's style in more subtle ways.

In 2019, during a royal visit to Birkenhead with her husband, she donned a red coat from Sentaler over a purple dress from Babaton by Aritzia.

In 1989, Diana donned nearly the exact same colour combination during a trip to Hong Kong where she donned a bright red jacket with a purple skirt, and a hat marrying the two colours together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3Q1w_0hcph1t200
Left: Diana in a total blue look during a walkabout in 1992. Right: Kate in a similar blue look during her visit to Scotland with Prince William in May last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmmHR_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmmRY_0hcph1t200
Diana donning a lamé pleated silver dress at the premiere of the James Bond film 'A View To A Kill' at the Empire in Leicester Square, July 1985. Right: Kate in a similar lamé look at the No Time To Die World Film Premiere in September last year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eCkv_0hcph1t200

Meghan also turned to Diana for inspiration ahead of her second Remembrance Day as a member of the royal family in 2019.

She donned a round black hat with a black double breasted woolen coat for the occasion, and a large red poppy on the left lapel of her coat.

The look reminded royal fans of a look Diana donned for Remembrance Day in 1991, where she wore a similar round black capelin hat with a woolen black coat and three poppies pinned to her chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ri6vT_0hcph1t200
Diana in a red hound's-tooth jacket during her visit to Toronto in 1991. Kate in a hound's-tooth dress in red during a royal visit to Sweden in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGtLh_0hcph1t200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0uaQ_0hcph1t200
Princess Diana donning a red coat and a black hat on Christmas Day in 1993 in Sandringham. Right: Kate Middleton in a red cozt and similar black hat at the Royal Military College, Sandhurst in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Ev5_0hcph1t200

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince Charles arrives for traditional Sunday church service at Balmoral without the Queen, 96, as she remains at home amid ongoing fears for her health

Prince Charles cut a lonely figure this morning as he was spotted at a traditional Sunday church service at Balmoral without the Queen she remained at home. Her Majesty, who has been staying at in the Scottish highlands on her summer break since July, was not among the congregation at the weekly service at Crathie Kirk today.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meghan didn't 'lose' me, she 'dumped' me: Thomas Markle hits out at Duchess of Sussex claims - and accuses her of throwing people 'under the bus'

The Duchess of Sussex's father has hit out at claims that she said she had 'lost' him – and accused her of throwing people 'under the bus'. Thomas Markle's comments came after his 41-year-old daughter appeared to say that Prince Harry had spoken of a breakdown in relations with Prince Charles following his decision to move to the US.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry is using security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death as he struggles to 'put the past behind him', royal reporter claims

Prince Harry has been accused of using his security issues as 'emotional blackmail' after Princess Diana's death, by the British journalist who broke the news of her fatal car crash. The Duke of Sussex, 37, is suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded protection,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton

She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wears t-shirt with wonderful photo of their daughter Olympia cheering her mom on at the US Open - after five-year-old wore matching diamond-encrusted outfit

It's hard to steal the spotlight from Serena Williams, but husband Alexis Ohanian came close with his t-shirt of their daughter. The Reddit co-founder was pictured rocking a beautiful tribute to five-year-old Olympia, who has not been present at the US Open since opening night on Monday, as he watched her three-set defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Celebrity Fashion
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

The Duchess of Cornwall steps out in Scottish-style green outfit at the Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles - as the Queen misses the annual event due to ongoing mobility issues

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out in a green and red Scottish outfit to attend the Braemar Gathering near Balmoral. Camilla, 75, (who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland) accompanied her husband Prince Charles, 73, at the gathering, which is the most famous of the Highland Games, and is known worldwide.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Tina Kunakey, 25, exhibits her enviable frame in a tight brown leather dress while joined by husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel put on stylish displays at the Athena premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The French actress, 25, exhibited her enviable frame in a figure-hugging brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorised with a chunky silver choker. Elevating her height...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy