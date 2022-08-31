Read full article on original website
WTHI
Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
WHAS 11
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
wbiw.com
Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
14news.com
Francisco mine fined after feds rule methane event could have caused explosion
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Federal mine safety officials have fined Peabody Midwest Mining and one of their managers after a 2018 methane event at their Francisco coal mine. The documents claim a drill team continued to operate energized equipment after 5% methane was detected. They show Michael Butler was the...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights
BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water. City of Bloomington Utilities says the organic compound is methylisoborneol (MIB). While it is not harmful to human health, this compound can cause a musty taste in the water. Some...
Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live? The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in places like ditches, open septic systems, […]
wbiw.com
Milling and paving of Bedford roads will begin on Tuesday
BEDFORD – Milling and paving of select Bedford Roads will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, and continue through Saturday, September 10th on the following streets. There will be No on-street parking until milling and paving are completed. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Schedule...
bcdemocrat.com
Town locations under boil water advisory through Wednesday
A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Nashville until Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for the locations listed below. Residents and businesses are asked to boil water for five minutes before consuming (drinking or cooking) water. Locations:. – 54 E. Franklin St. – 204 through 1185...
wbiw.com
James H. Madison and Kathryn Miller were awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
BLOOMINGTON – James H. Madison, the Thomas, and Kathryn Miller Professor Emeritus of History at @IUBloomington has been awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.
ems1.com
Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract
WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
shelbycountypost.com
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
'He always said keep it sunny side up': Family remembers pilot after French Lick crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robert Flick of French Lick spent a lot of his life in the sky. "Yeah, he loved flying," his son, John Flick, said. His wife, Evanglina Flick said, "I think he loves flying [more] than his wife." While Robert and Evanglina were married for about 46...
