Mitchell, IN

WTHI

Halvik Corporation expands to Greene County

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An IT company that works with the US Federal Government is expanding it's operations to Greene County. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for the opening of Halvik Corporation's new office on Northgate Boulevard in Bloomfield. The ceremony many attended the event, including Bruce...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights

BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water. City of Bloomington Utilities says the organic compound is methylisoborneol (MIB). While it is not harmful to human health, this compound can cause a musty taste in the water. Some...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live? The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in places like ditches, open septic systems, […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Milling and paving of Bedford roads will begin on Tuesday

BEDFORD – Milling and paving of select Bedford Roads will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, and continue through Saturday, September 10th on the following streets. There will be No on-street parking until milling and paving are completed. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Schedule...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Town locations under boil water advisory through Wednesday

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Nashville until Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for the locations listed below. Residents and businesses are asked to boil water for five minutes before consuming (drinking or cooking) water. Locations:. – 54 E. Franklin St. – 204 through 1185...
NASHVILLE, IN
ems1.com

Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract

WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
1049 The Edge

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance

Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 2, 2022

2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
BEDFORD, IN

