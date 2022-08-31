ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

JUST IN: Sony Michel Signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txCom_0hcpgyyR00

Sony Michel has found a new home after being cut by Dolphins.

A day after being cut from the Miami Dolphins, the former University of Georgia running back Sony Michel has found a new home.

Michel will be heading back out to the west coast for the second time in his career after spending last season as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

As a member of the Rams, Michel played in all 17 games while only starting in 7 of those. The Georgia alum rushed for 845 yards and eight touchdowns on 208 carries. Making the 2021 season his best statistical season since 2019, where he rushed for 912 yards with the New England Patriots

The #Chargers are signing RB Sony Michel, who was recently released by Miami, per @JFowlerESPN . Back in LA after spending g last year with the Rams.

- Ari Merov

From Week 13 to Week 16 last season – Michel's hottest stretch of the year – he averaged 106 yards per game across that span. The Chargers' current situation at running back includes Austin Ekeler, the unquestioned starter who's coming off a 20-touchdown campaign from a season ago, paired with backups Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Roundtree.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Athens, GA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
California Sports
DawgsDaily

Grade Report: Dawgs Defense Shows No Signs of Regression

The offseason talk about what Georgia lost from last year's defense helped the program to its first national title in over 40 years. 8 players from last year's team made up for over half the number of Bulldogs selected in the NFL Draft. Everyone seemed to glance over what Georgia was returning and ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy