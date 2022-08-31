JUST IN: Sony Michel Signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

Sony Michel has found a new home after being cut by Dolphins.

A day after being cut from the Miami Dolphins, the former University of Georgia running back Sony Michel has found a new home.

Michel will be heading back out to the west coast for the second time in his career after spending last season as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

As a member of the Rams, Michel played in all 17 games while only starting in 7 of those. The Georgia alum rushed for 845 yards and eight touchdowns on 208 carries. Making the 2021 season his best statistical season since 2019, where he rushed for 912 yards with the New England Patriots

The #Chargers are signing RB Sony Michel, who was recently released by Miami, per @JFowlerESPN . Back in LA after spending g last year with the Rams. - Ari Merov

From Week 13 to Week 16 last season – Michel's hottest stretch of the year – he averaged 106 yards per game across that span. The Chargers' current situation at running back includes Austin Ekeler, the unquestioned starter who's coming off a 20-touchdown campaign from a season ago, paired with backups Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Larry Roundtree.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.