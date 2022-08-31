ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 3

Willaim Rulick
4d ago

pretty bad when the man in charge to capture stray dogs, vicious dogs, abused or abandoned dogs, is the same one who mistreats his own animals!!!!That's are tax dollars being use for city and state purposes at its best!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Trumbull County, OH
Lifestyle
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township

We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Dog#Administrative Leave#Animal Cruelty#Warren Municipal Court#Awl Humane Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation

Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy