Johnstown, PA

donna
4d ago

Only 6 to 16 years in jail for murder? You’ve got to be kidding me. You take a life you lose yours. The damn judges and court system has lost its mind. You wonder why we have crime?

WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: 15-year-old behind wheel when car crashed into trees

WESTMONT, Pa. (WJAC) — Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Cambria County. It happened on Shelburne Place near Goucher Street in Westmont around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. West Hills Police said the passenger of the SUV let the 15-year-old drive. They were...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Charge Suspect Accused of Assaulting Man at Area Racetrack

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Rhonda Russell

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wrongful death federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Estate of fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell Tuesday. On Aug. 30, a lawsuit was filed against Blair County, the City of Altoona, employees from the Blair County Prison and other officials, as well as the Estate of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Roaring Spring burglar caught on camera

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera burglarizing a garage in the borough. Police were called to a home on Oakmont Place for the report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brett Pozgar entering a garage on the property July 17 and […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim's brother accused of charging defendant before plea in deadly Monroeville Mall shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A court hearing turned into a brawl inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.  On Monday, Lawrence Murphy was in court to make a plea and be sentenced for the shooting death of 20-year-old Saheed Gayle outside the Monroeville Mall in 2020. Just before the hearing started, Gayle's twin brother, Samai Gayle, went after the defendant.  According to Murphy's attorney Casey White, Samai Gayle sprinted toward his client but was stopped by law enforcement. Samai Gayle is now facing charges.  "As soon as he walked through the door, he saw my client and took a beeline right towards him, sprinted after...
MONROEVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
CLEARFIELD, PA

