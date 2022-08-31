Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do for Labor Day weekend? Here’s a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.

Labor Day Family Value Weekend at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Fun for the whole family with mini golf, batting cages, a driving range and more.

September 2 to 5

6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

$16 for ages 12 & over and $10 for ages 11 & under

Labor Day Weekend at Dayton KOA

Special events will take place and El Diablo Food Truck will be there.

September 2 to 5

7796 Wellbaum Rd., Brookville

Doggie Dive 2022

Swim with your pup before the Wilson Pool closes for the season!

September 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$5 per family

Wilson Pool, West Carrollton

Middletown Pickleball Labor Day Marathon

Two days of pickleball at Lefferson Park in Middletown.

September 4 to 5

$15 at the gate

Lefferson Park, Breiel Boulevard, Middletown

Laser Web Dayton BOGO

A buy one, get one free sale for laser tag and the laser maze for Labor Day.

September 5, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

533 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Scene75 50% Off

Fifty percent off all attractions on Labor Day.

September, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6196 Poe Ave., Dayton

AlterFest

Music, games and more will take place to raise money for Archbishop Alter High School.

September 2 to 4

940 East David Rd., Kettering

View the events schedule here

Ohio Renaissance Festival

It’s the opening weekend for this beloved festival, featuring music, shows, shops and more!

September 3 to 5

10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.

