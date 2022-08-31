ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foylC_0hcpga2F00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do for Labor Day weekend? Here’s a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.

Guide to Dayton: Restaurants, entertainment and more

Labor Day Family Value Weekend at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Fun for the whole family with mini golf, batting cages, a driving range and more.

  • September 2 to 5
  • 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
  • $16 for ages 12 & over and $10 for ages 11 & under

Labor Day Weekend at Dayton KOA

Special events will take place and El Diablo Food Truck will be there.

  • September 2 to 5
  • 7796 Wellbaum Rd., Brookville
Most mispronounced names in Ohio and how to say them

Doggie Dive 2022

Swim with your pup before the Wilson Pool closes for the season!

  • September 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • $5 per family
  • Wilson Pool, West Carrollton

Middletown Pickleball Labor Day Marathon

Two days of pickleball at Lefferson Park in Middletown.

  • September 4 to 5
  • $15 at the gate
  • Lefferson Park, Breiel Boulevard, Middletown
Get outdoors with these Miami Valley attractions

Laser Web Dayton BOGO

A buy one, get one free sale for laser tag and the laser maze for Labor Day.

  • September 5, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 533 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Scene75 50% Off

Fifty percent off all attractions on Labor Day.

  • September, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list

AlterFest

Music, games and more will take place to raise money for Archbishop Alter High School.

  • September 2 to 4
  • 940 East David Rd., Kettering
  • View the events schedule here

Ohio Renaissance Festival

It’s the opening weekend for this beloved festival, featuring music, shows, shops and more!

  • September 3 to 5
  • 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Thousands attend Kettering’s Holiday at Home

"Just growing up here, we just love seeing all of our friends and family. I'm a teacher at Fairmont and I get to see all of my students there. And so it's just so awesome to see everybody out," Amber Brewer, a Kettering resident, said.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
99.1 WFMK

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Yellow Springs, OH
City
Middletown, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Centerville, OH
City
Springfield, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Miami Valley this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will hold an OVI checkpoint this week. The county the checkpoint will take place in will be announced the day before it takes place. The exact locations will be announced the morning of...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Whaley announces plan for Ohio jobs

According to a release, Whaley will run a campaign based on workers’ rights. The release stated that she plans to ensure that, for Ohio families, one good job should be enough to provide financially.
DAYTON, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Labor Day Weekend#Miami Valley#Dayton Koa Special#El Diablo Food Truck#Wilson Pool#Centerville Scene75#Alterfest Music
WHIO Dayton

Fair at New Boston continues today in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Fair at New Boston continues for its second day in Springfield. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. today and continue until 6:00 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park off South Tecumseh Road. Activities include sampling foods inspired by the past, shopping, period entertainment, and music. >>WATCH: 7...
dayton.com

2022 Dayton Reggae Festival canceled due to weather

The Dayton Reggae Festival was canceled today due to anticipation of inclement weather. The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities. Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wyso.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

RTA extends free weekend rides until January

DAYTON — As prices continue to rise, the Greater Dayton RTA hopes to help people save some cash by extending its free weekend rides. RTA will now offer free rides on Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 1, 2023 on both fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a release. The...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy