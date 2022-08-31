ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

WAFF

One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave. The Huntsville Police Department says that a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead after being hit by train

NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore

ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
ARDMORE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Cullman County wreck

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 killed in Thursday-morning crash on I-59 in Birmingham

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 59 northbound in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police officers were dispatched to the wreck at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. It happened on I-59 northbound at Messer Airport Highway. The crash involved...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families of men sought by Jefferson County Coroner's Office located

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office located the families of two Birmingham men who recently died with the help of the public. 71-year-old James Cleveland Harvill, Jr. died Thursday, August 25 in the 1900 block of 19th Court North, Birmingham. The coroner's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

