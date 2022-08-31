Read full article on original website
WAFF
One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave. The Huntsville Police Department says that a...
WAFF
One dead after being hit by train
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
WAAY-TV
Troopers: Madison County woman in stolen truck hurt in multi-vehicle Limestone County wreck
A Madison County woman driving a stolen truck is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, of Harvest was driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-250 about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she hit two other vehicles on U.S. 72 near Dupree Worthy Road in Limestone County, troopers said.
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash involving several vehicles closes part of I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Northbound lanes are closed on I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday afternoon due to a deadly crash involving several vehicles. The Cullman County coroner said that one person had been killed in the crash. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the 291 mile marker.
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham
Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
wbrc.com
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
Hartselle man flips car while running from police
A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.
1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is responding to a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Holmes Avenue late Saturday night.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Cullman County wreck
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
1 killed in Thursday-morning crash on I-59 in Birmingham
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 59 northbound in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police officers were dispatched to the wreck at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. It happened on I-59 northbound at Messer Airport Highway. The crash involved...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify woman killed in Wednesday night motorcycle wreck
Huntsville Police say charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Kathrynn Lively, 21, has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in the wreck. Police said it was reported about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at the...
One injured in crash on Highway 31 during I-65 closure
One person was injured in a crash on the detour route from the closure of part of I-65. A new detour route has been created to avoid the crash.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
ABC 33/40 News
Families of men sought by Jefferson County Coroner's Office located
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office located the families of two Birmingham men who recently died with the help of the public. 71-year-old James Cleveland Harvill, Jr. died Thursday, August 25 in the 1900 block of 19th Court North, Birmingham. The coroner's...
