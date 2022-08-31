Read full article on original website
Which local nursing home is hit by Pa. healthcare workers’ strike?
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pennsylvania nursing home workers strike is hitting close to home. Workers at The Grove in New Castle have been striking since 7 a.m. Friday morning. Matt Rubin, the representative for their Service Employees International Union Healthcare chapter, said 25 employees are out picketing,...
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
(WKBN) — We’ve been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County. The concerned areas were in New Middletown, Poland, Struthers, Lowellville and Campbell. So we’ve reached out to the United States Postal Services. They told us...
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Former City Councilman Adam Zimmermann said he’s lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building. Last November, he started posting signs criticizing city leadership. He said a new $10,000 fence the...
Boardman Township roads flood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a round of flash flooding and a tornado warning, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways. The township is working with the state to help block affected roadways. Loree asked drivers to stay out of high waters. Video...
Back the Blue rally set for Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers are hoping to draw a big crowd next weekend, hoping to raise money to support children and families of fallen police officers. The third annual “Back the Blue” rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 on Village Green in Canfield. Organizers say...
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard Township residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage...
Local greenhouse holds fundraiser for kids
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Lutz Greenhouse in Salem is putting together a fall fundraiser. The fundraiser is to support Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and Akron Children’s Hospital. It’s called “Take a Chance For The Kids Raffle!” starting Saturday. Lutz Greenhouse will be selling raffle tickets...
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
Struthers official resigns amid investigation
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month
We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
Unique roses draw crowds at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBNF) – More color from the Canfield Fair to go along with the Purple Tent and the t-shirt booth. In fact, it’s right along Bishop Street too. This place is taking over the fair one rose at a time. A rainbow of colorful roses for sale...
Local museum celebrates 30 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s history is steeped in labor and a museum downtown preserves a lot of it from the steel era. This year is the 30-year anniversary of the Industry and Labor museum. To commemorate the milestone, they’re having a lecture series. One speaker is...
Learn about wildlife at the Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency. Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.
Local company hoping to supply sports betting kiosks around the Valley
(WKBN) — When sports betting starts on Jan. 1 in Ohio nearly 70 bars and restaurants in the Mahoning Valley will have kiosks on which to place bets and with state approval, those kiosks will be supplied by a company from Poland. The offices of Iron Gate Gaming are...
Local library provides more than just books
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- August is National Library Card sign up month. The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has more than just books. They also boast a 3-D printer and culinary literacy center. That’s where you can learn how to make nutritious meals. Another popular amenity is their...
Sharon to get $1 million in grants
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
Mohawk investigation results. Will its football program continue?
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Lawrence County Prosecutor Joshua Lamacusa said Friday the investigation into hazing allegations within the Mowhawk football program has resulted in pending charges. Three juveniles are alleged to have committed acts of abuse against five victims — all members of the varsity football team.
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) — The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday. The “Friend of the Fair” award recognizes a person’s hard work and contributions to the fair over the years.
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time. Hill filed a motion to have his case...
