ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting

The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy