Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting
The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene Community Labor Day Picnic Returns for its 103rd Year
A long tradition in the Village of Greene is back following a break and modifications due to the COVID-19th pandemic. The Greene Labor Day Picnic is being held September 5 on the Ball Flats in the Village starting off at 8 a.m. with a fire company hose fight. The schedule...
Tompkins County Dog Bite Raises Rabies Concerns
A recent incident in the Finger Lakes region is reminding residents of the dangers of rabies exposure even when it comes to someone's pet. The Tompkins County Health Department was looking for a dog that bit a person in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve in Ithaca. Officials say the dog bit...
Powerful! A Walk To Remember So We Don’t Forget Those Who Need Our Support
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST) continues to do their part to raise awareness. Beginning on September 10th, it's the 3rd annual "Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk" event. Also on Saturday, September 10th, MHAST is bringing back their Wings...
20-Year Old Charged With DWI Following Cortland County Crash
While the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash near Cincinnatus over the weekend is under the legal drinking age, Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say it’s believed alcohol played a factor. Deputies say they responded to a report of a pickup truck into a tree at around 11:08 p.m....
