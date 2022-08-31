ARWEAVE COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: AR coin price is forming a bullish chart pattern will it give a breakout or fall?

Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
EOS Price Analysis: Will EOS Recover Itself above $2.00, amid this Bear Market Bloodshed of Cryptocurrency?
EOS price is trying to recover itself towards the upper price range of the consolidation phase. EOS crypto is trading above 20, 50, and 100 DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of EOS/BTC is at 0.00007693 BTC with an intraday gain of 2.46%. Since August...
themarketperiodical.com
Solana Price Analysis: What about this Step by Step Falling of SOL Crypto Towards the Lower Range?
Solana’s price is trying to gather support and sustain above the lower trendline at $26.85 during the consolidation phase. SOL crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving averages. The pair of SOL/BTC is at 0.001567 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.16%. Since June 8th,...
themarketperiodical.com
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Aims to go Down Again in August 2022
Filecoin is trading below a downsloping trendline on the hourly time frame. Buyers have lost over 18% of their value to FIL crypto in the last 24 hours. Amidst a slight decline, the speculators saw a rise of 27% as compared to last night. Over the last few days, Filecoin...
themarketperiodical.com
Chiliz Price Analysis: CHZ Token Struggle near 50-DMA, Don’t Buy Calls Before Breakout
The Chiliz coin continued to form lower-highs on the 4-hours price chart. On the weekly time frame, the bulls are struggling near the 50-DMA. In August, the bulls gained over 75% due to a round bottom recovery. The Chiliz token’s trajectory has shifted owing to concealed bullish obstacles. Over the...
themarketperiodical.com
Eight Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out For in the Coming Months
The growth of cryptocurrencies cannot be understated, as we’ve seen numerous industries integrate them into their system. Cryptocurrencies are becoming a norm in our daily lives, and what we can say is that they can only get better. With the growing interest in crypto coins, we believe they will be a big part of our future.
themarketperiodical.com
With Ethereum Falling, Should You Invest Now?
We’ve experienced a massive crash in cryptocurrency in 2022, and even though there have been some weeks of bullish trends, the market hasn’t returned to its 2021 glory. We’ve been experiencing dwindling prices, and the volatility is crazy these days. Undoubtedly, investing in cryptocurrency now seems like an extreme sport.
themarketperiodical.com
Six Different Ways to Grow Your Bitcoin
Bitcoin has always been the best cryptocurrency to buy. Since it was introduced in 2009, Bitcoin has changed how we do our finances, and over the years, it has gotten to the point where many people hold the coin in their wallets. You can use the coin to place bets on Soccer, NFL, NHL, and NBA picks today.
themarketperiodical.com
Six Largest Crypto Mining Companies
Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies, we’ve been seeing many mining companies come around. In the beginning, miners were at the top of the chain, and the best way to get cryptocurrencies at the time was to have a mining rig. Today, there are several ways to get crypto, thanks to the advancements in crypto technology.
