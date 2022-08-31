ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Phys.org

Conflictive home-host country relations have a strong, negative effect on policy risk

Policy risk negatively affects acquisition completion, but the strength of the effect is dependent on home-host country relations, according to new research published in Global Strategy Journal. The relationship between policy risk and cross-border acquisition completion is negative and strong under conflictive relations, weaker under cooperative relations, and weakest under ambivalent relations, the study authors found.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

COVID rekindled an appreciation of nature for many

The pandemic has impacted our lives in a multitude of ways, many of which will no doubt be felt for years to come. While many of those effects are clearly negative, UConn researchers have identified at least one positive impact—our perception of natural spaces changed. The findings are published in Scientific Reports.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

What's the future of work from home?

With rapidly evolving technology, the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting priorities, there have been major changes in recent years in how employers and employees think about work. Three professors from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss the state of hybrid and remote work, the challenges and opportunities they present and how an expanded remote workforce will affect the future of work.
Phys.org

New report on impact of pandemic on learning experiences of young people with disabilities

The first report to examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the learning experiences of young people with disabilities has been published. Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people with disabilities' experience of learning and vocational training, and what we can learn from this about future education and employment practices which enable people with disabilities' inclusion.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Gendered views on drinking: A tale of two prime ministers

Gendered expectations around alcohol are far from equal. Safety suggestions around alcohol and even the way that alcohol is marketed are very much dependent on gendered use and expectations. Even the perception of the "appropriateness" of drinking is often viewed though a gendered lens. This has been demonstrated recently by...
DRINKS
Phys.org

Bodies in UK well killed in mediaeval anti-Semitic massacre: study

Seventeen bodies found at the bottom of a mediaeval English well were likely Jews who were murdered in an anti-Semitic massacre more than 800 years ago, scientists have revealed. The massacre took place in 1190 AD in the eastern city of Norwich, where just decades prior the seeds had been...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Climate anxiety an important driver for climate action, according to new study

The first-ever detailed study of climate anxiety among the UK adult population suggests that whilst rates are currently low, people's fears about the future of the planet might be an important trigger for action when it comes to adapting our high-carbon lifestyles to become more environmentally friendly. Interest in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Putting the food system in context

Innovations that make the food supply chain more "responsible"—eco-friendly, good for public health, fairer to farmers—will come faster if the contexts that set the stage for them are better understood, according to a new Université de Montréal study. And to that end, two Université de Montréal...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

How election monitors and foreign interference in election processes can affect the public's perception of elections

Lauren Prather's new book "Monitors and Meddlers: How Foreign Actors Influence Local Trust in Elections" has been a long time in the making—a full decade, in fact. Prather, now an associate professor of political science at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS), was fatefully seated next to her future coauthor, Sarah Bush, now an associate professor at Yale University, at a conference dinner in 2012 when she was in graduate school.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

