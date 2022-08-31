Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Influencer Paige Lorenze Is Once Again Single and Ready to Mingle — Who Was She Dating?
American playwright and lover of Glass Menageries Tennessee Williams once said, "There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go." If one applies that to matters of the heart, it takes on a much deeper more heartbreaking meaning. Basically, Tennessee is saying it's far better to be alone and happy than with someone else and miserable.
Martha Tansy Is a New Addition to ‘Mountain Men’ — Who Is She, and Is She Married?
On History Channel’s Mountain Men, nature lovers challenge themselves to become one with the outdoors, primarily living off the land with very little technology. While the concept sounds like a nightmare to those who rely on smartphones and streaming platforms (hello, us!), the Mountain Men cast is passionate about getting back to basics.
'Snake in the Grass' Is the Ultimate Test for Some Reality TV Competitors
There's nothing better than seeing some of your favorite reality TV competitors battle it out on other game shows together. And, luckily for fans of shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid, they get just that in USA's Snake in the Grass. But how does Snake in the Grass work and how high are the stakes really?
Woman Photoshops Pregnancy Test to Get Revenge on Boyfriend for Going Out with Friends
There are a massive number of Americans who say that they're either currently in, or have been a part of a toxic relationship in the past. While the word "toxic" can certainly be a broad definition, these types of relationships are generally categorized by unhealthy psychological patterns and reactions that folks have between one another creating a harmful dynamic.
Actress Jonica Booth Bombed Her ‘Rap Sh!t’ Audition — and Ended up on the Show Anyway! (EXCLUSIVE)
Pimpin’ ain’t easy. Just ask the Duke of Miami — who has certainly had her hands full this season on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max series follows estranged ex-best friends Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) on their road to fame. Although the two couldn’t be more different, their goal is the same: to make it big in the rap game. Along the way, they find a manager in Chasity, an enthusiastic sex work manager who is determined to put them in a position to win.
'Dated & Related' Host Melinda Berry Has a Fairly Public Dating History
The cast of is here to make connections and help their siblings (or cousins, in the case of one pair) find love. But some viewers are bound to be curious about the show's host, Melinda Berry, too. You may know her from the other Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. But who is Melinda Berry dating now?
We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger
Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode. Ingrid's best friend...
Wedding Photographer Says Karen "Ruined” Couple's Perfect Shot and It Sparked Debate on TikTok
There are some photographers who spend years nailing the perfect shot, like wildlife photographer Alan McFayden who wanted to capture this stunning image of a Kingfisher diving into a pool of water. The bird's reflection is mirrored in the lake and it culminated in one of the most memorable wildlife pictures ever taken.
King Viserys' Death Is Inevitable — but How Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon?'
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. From the very beginning, it has been clear that the primary source of conflict in House of the Dragon is who is going to succeed King Viserys Targaryen on the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra would be the...
Who Is Mischa Barton Dating? Plus: A Look at the 'OC' Alum's Relationship History
One of the earliest roles people remember actress Mischa Barton from is The OC. The teen show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, paved the way for many other dramas to follow. More recently, Mischa appeared on the reality show The Hills: New Beginnings. And these days, she's keeping busy with almost half a million followers on Instagram.
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)
Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs
If you find yourself singing along to Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you might want to know who sings the theme song for Chesapeake Shores, the TV drama currently airing its sixth and final season. Article continues below advertisement. As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed...
Yungblud Is Big in the Music Industry Now –– What's His Net Worth?
There was one huge thing on Yungblud's mind when he released his first EP in 2018. He knew he wanted to be successful in the music industry. As of today, he’s well known as a singer, songwriter, and actor. Article continues below advertisement. Some of the English punk/alt-rock artist's...
Is 'Fakes' on Netflix Actually Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series Fakes on Netflix. Eighteen-year-old best friends Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) build a fake ID empire with incredible ease in the new Netflix series Fakes. However, crime really doesn't pay, and our two heroines quickly learn that the hard way.
Netflix's Miniseries 'Devil in Ohio' Brings Demons Into the Home — Is it Based on a Book?
If someone was in desperate need of help, desperate for a safe place to stay, would you offer up your home? Would you welcome them into your humble abode? That all depends on the circumstances — but the truth of said circumstances isn't always brought to your attention so clearly. In Netflix's twisty new thriller series Devil in Ohio — which premiered on Sept. 2, 2022 — a young girl coated with bruises and cuts emerges from the depths of a cornfield with little to say about what she experienced.
Kanye West Wants His Kids to Go to Donda Academy, but Where Exactly Is That?
In a recent post on Instagram, Kanye West made reference to Donda Academy, suggesting that he wanted his children to attend the school instead of going to the private school that Kim Kardashian had selected for them. This suggestion was one of several that Kanye made in Instagram posts that have since been deleted, but some want to know more about what Donda Academy actually is.
What Does "FFR" Mean on TikTok? It Correlates to Lyrics of a Popular Song
Ah, TikTok. It's a place where feta cheese can be a godly trend one day, and pink-hued dipping sauce can be the source of all evil the next. The short-form app is a land where trendy songs like Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" go viral, and bizarre acronyms find their way into hashtags. Keeping up to date with all the viral madness (do you know what "ate" means on the popular app?) is vital for navigating TikTok, as well as gaining followers.
Shia LaBeouf Says He and Mia Goth Are "Journeying Toward a Healthy Family"
Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have kept their relationship (mostly) out of the public eye — until now. Shia has recently opened up to several sources, including pal Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones, about his personal life. Article continues below advertisement. Although Shia and Mia are married and...
TikTok Has Invented Yet Another Acronym — What Does "AMOS" Mean?
It seems that peeps on TikTok come up with a shorthand way to say almost everything these days. For example, did you know that "FFR" stands for “for future reference?” And sometimes, when people write the word “ate” on TikTok, they aren’t actually referring to anything food-related.
