Glamorous jockey who is 'lucky to be alive' after horror race fall lists her shocking injuries - and explains why she tried to throw herself out of her hospital bed

A young jockey who is 'lucky to be alive' following a horror race fall has listed her shocking injuries on social media as she continues her road to recovery.

Gun apprentice Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her filly Stella Turn during a race at Grafton in northern NSW on July 3.

Footage of the devastating incident shows her horse's front legs buckle while running at full speed in the home straight, sending Kilner spearing into the turf before being trampled by trailing horses.

Stella Turn was euthanised following the race.

After Kilner was released from the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, she took to Instagram to highlight how she cheated death.

Star jockey Leah Kilner, 24, was thrown from her filly, Stella Turn, during a race at Grafton in northern NSW on July 3

Kilner was rushed to hospital after the horrific fall (pictured right, Stella Turn stumbling during the race as the apprentice jockey falls)

'Wow who knew I'd be legitimately walking out of here and alive!' her emotional post began.

'I'm here to tell the crazy story and thankful for all the people that have been here to support me and all the people that have sent a message, a prayer, anything at all, it's all helped.

'Apart from the severe head/brain trauma, I had a collar bone snapped in three, broken ribs, a small fracture in the ankle, my whole left side extremely weak and still tingly, even a closed left eye, which has me left with only 25 per cent vision.'

Kilner also revealed some of her worst injuries weren't physical.

'We won't forget the post traumatic amnesia I even attempted throwing myself out of bed to "wake myself up",' she said.

Kilner detailed her injuries, which included broken ribs and her damaged left eye, which only has 25 per cent vision (pictured, in hospital receiving treatment)

'Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who have looked after me, especially when I was pulling tubes out of everywhere 5x a day, and my favourite nurse Carly [pictured] who went above and beyond,' Kilner wrote in her Instagram post

'However, I've only had to look around and think and remember of others to realise that I've actually been extremely lucky throughout all of this.'

She also thanked the diligent team of healthcare workers who helped aid her recovery.

Her father and trainer Greg Kilner said family and friends feared the worst when the star hoop was in a coma.

'It is unbelievable how she has come through, it's really a miracle, if you had seen her in the first couple of days it was just heartbreaking,' he said.

Kilner is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming jockeys in the country, riding more than 200 winners during her short career.