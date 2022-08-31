Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Correction
The story titled, ‘I remember the faces…’ about Sidney Overdose Awareness Day which was in the Friday edition of the Sidney Daily News incorrectly stated why Narcan was present at the event. Narcan was present at the event for anyone who wanted to keep it with them...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Barbara J. Gregory, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine. Edward A. Hayes, 49, of Sidney, was charged with...
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.
Out of the past
————— Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music. ————— A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after...
Commissioners offer recovery grant programs
SIDNEY — The commissioners have committed $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a hospitality and tourism recovery grant program and $100,000 of ARPA funding to a non-profit recovery grant program. These programs will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners and organizations for COVID-19 related expenses.
Funding available for local major bridge projects
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program, which provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge demolition projects. DeWine announced in April...
Gehle joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team. Personal experience...
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative. According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”
Assure Suicide Awareness Community Walk Benefits suicide awareness, support
CELINA – People from throughout Mercer County are participating in the upcoming ASSURE (Area Suicide Support Resources) Suicide Awareness Community Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fundraising walk supports vital research, education, advocacy, suicide prevention initiatives and programs to support those impacted by suicide in Mercer County. Ohio ASSURE...
Rodriguez receives election support
Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope luncheon
DAYTON – Kettering Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Ribbon of Hope luncheon on Friday, Oct. 14. This event features health and wellness vendors, boutique shopping, a nationally renowned speaker, and an opportunity to support the Women’s Wellness Fund. Kettering Health Foundation’s Women’s Wellness Fund provides breast...
Holland Theatre receives funding pledge to recreate historic marquee
BELLEFONTAINE – The historic Holland Theatre is delighted to announce that the theater has received a pledge of $200,000 from the Jeffris Family Foundation in Janesville, Wisconsin, to build and install a replica of the original marquee. Removed in the 1950s due to street expansion and traffic, the marquee was a striking feature of the theater when it opened in 1931 and the decades that followed.
Football roundup: Anna pulls away from St. Henry in 2nd half
ANNA — Anna pulled away in the second half to beat St. Henry 26-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday at Booster Field. The Redskins took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run, but Alex Shappie threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Landynn Fogt in the second quarter to tie it 7-7 before halftime.
