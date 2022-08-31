Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Trading For Over 20 Million Robinhood Users — Is A Mind-Blowing ADA Moonshot Incoming?
Robinhood, a prominent American broker-dealer, has announced support for Cardano (ADA) just days before the Vasil upgrade. Robinhood is seemingly interested in expanding its cryptocurrency offerings of late. Cardano is the latest digital asset the brokerage platform has chosen to offer its clients for trading. Robinhood is looking to expand...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] holders, read these recent updates on Vasil upgrade
The entire crypto community has been waiting for the Vasil hard fork. Originally planned to go live earlier this year, the hardfork was delayed for several reasons. Recently, Input Output Global (IOG) revealed many new developments through a tweet, suggesting the wait will be over soon. Amidst the hype and excitement, ADA’s chart indicated something more for the token in the coming days as it slowly recovers from last week’s plunge.
zycrypto.com
Can Immunicorn Disrupt a Market Dominated by Ether and BNB?
There exist over 1000 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today. However, of this large number, only about 10% dominate the market and are more popular than the others. The dominant ones include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardona (ADA). These dominant...
zycrypto.com
MATIC Poised For Huge Boost As Robinhood Enables Polygon For Its Over 20 Million Users
Top American brokerage firm Robinhood is actively expanding its cryptocurrency support of late. Amidst a crypto-asset listing spree, the broker has recently extended support for MATIC deposits and withdrawals. Robinhood users can now send and receive MATIC on Polygon. Robinhood announced on Wednesday that it had added support for MATIC...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation has already peaked - as he warns the Fed risks going overboard with its rate hikes and sparking a deep recession
Jeremy Siegel touted stocks, brushed off inflation worries, and issued a fresh caution to the Fed. The Wharton finance professor said Fed Chair Jerome Powell's inflation outlook was too pessimistic. Inflation has peaked, and the Fed risks a recession if it hikes interest rates too far, Siegel said. Jeremy Siegel...
The fast inflation spike is leading to a slow recession shock that will push the stock market to new lows, BofA says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows this year as fast inflation leads to a slow recession shock, according to Bank of America. The bank said cash and commodities should outperform stocks and bonds as inflation continues. "Once [the] US tips from inflation to recession global EPS turns...
Jeremy Grantham warns the 'superbubble' in stocks is entering its final stages and is soon set for an 'epic finale'
Jeremy Grantham warned the stock-market superbubble is entering its final phase, set for an "epic finale." The veteran investor dismissed the recent rebound in stocks as a classic bear-market rally. Grantham earlier warned stocks could crash around 50% — but said the outlook has become much darker. Veteran investor...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns an epic market crash is likely - and he fears a toxic combo of inflation, unemployment, and recession
Nouriel Roubini warned the US economy faces a huge market crash and stagflationary debt crisis. The economist said inflation could spiral if the Fed doesn't raise interest rates high enough. However, rate hikes may slow growth, raise unemployment, and cause headaches for borrowers, he said. Nouriel Roubini warned investors to...
zycrypto.com
65% Of Bitcoin Supply Unmoved In Over A Year, Signaling Bottom And Looming Upwards Price Action
Bitcoin’s recent price movements have not sent any encouraging signs to the average investor. The bear market has remained persistent, with neophyte investors witnessing their first elongated Crypto Winter. Nevertheless, on-chain analysts are noticing an imminent light at the end of the tunnel, as a large percentage of the total BTC supply has remained unmoved for over a year.
The 'Buffett Effect' has wiped about $35 billion off BYD's market value - as investors fear Warren Buffett will sell more shares of the Chinese EV maker
Warren Buffett has helped wipe about $35 billion from BYD's market capitalization. The "Buffett Effect" has fueled a roughly 25% slump in the Chinese EV maker's stock in recent weeks. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway teased a sale of BYD stock in July, then sold shares last week. When Warren Buffett reveals...
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Lose Weekend Gains As Whales Take Profit
In a tweet on Friday, Santiment Feed revealed that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu whales took advantage of the recent price rallies to profit on their positions as the dog-themed tokens started to see major market corrections. The on-chain analytics platform noted the correlation of whale activity with the market top.
zycrypto.com
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out
Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
zycrypto.com
Insights On Solana, Youniverze Finance, and Hedera
Blockchain technology has transformed financial transactions as well as recreational and gaming services. The cryptocurrency market is a rapidly expanding industry that has produced several projects utilizing blockchain technology to develop alternative approaches to managing finance. However, the crypto market is notoriously unstable, and investors must always be attentive to market trends to know what project is best for long-term crypto investment.
zycrypto.com
World’s First AI Strategic Copy Trading Cryptocurrency Exchange, TriiiX Bags U.S. MSB Financial License
TriiiX, an AI strategic trading and copy trading crypto exchange, has secured a US Money Service Business (MSB) license. Issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the license empowers the exchange to offer regulated financial services in the country. The world’s first...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Hodlers Struggle To Get Money Back As Prices Tumble
Bitcoin investors are taking home hefty losses, currently at about $220 million/day in total, as prices tumbled further to a multi-week low of $19,864 this week. As a result, the ‘get my money back at whatever liquidity’ appears to be currently ruling the market as several investors and hodlers rushed to recover their investments, fearing the worst in the coming days.
zycrypto.com
Jim Cramer Wonders If Crypto Should Be Reported On At All — Is The Bottom In?
CNBC “Mad Money” host says he was wrong about crypto. In the latest CNBC Mad Money episode, Jim Cramer expressed the sentiment that mainstream media houses should not report on crypto anymore, saying he was wrong about the emerging markets and that it is time people questioned the fundamentals.
zycrypto.com
The Terran Coin 50,000 TRR Airdrop Event Goes Live
The 50,000 Terran Coin airdrop event will begin on September 2, according to an announcement made on Twitter by Terran, an emerging NFT platform and marketplace. Users can participate in the 50,000 Terran Coins (TRR) giveaway by following the straightforward instructions provided by the blockchain platform, according to a post on Terran’s official website.
