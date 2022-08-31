Read full article on original website
Georgia officials settle case with Florida-based direct mail solicitation firm
(The Center Square) — Georgia has settled allegations that a company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to help small business owners in the state secure a Certificate of Existence. The state attorney general’s office alleged that CA Certificate Service, which also operates as GA Certificate Service, misrepresented that the...
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson...
Washington to skip analyzing cost of banning gas vehicles
Washington regulators will forgo analyzing the costs of adopting California's ban on new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs beginning in 2035. The Department of Ecology also won't analyze requiring a gradually increasing percentage of new heavy trucks to be electric. The department plans to impose both California rules this year.
Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
Virginia ABC stores selling Virginia-based spirits at 20% off for month
(The Center Square) – To promote the consumption of Virginia-produced spirits, the state-run liquor stores are holding a month-long sale, which will let consumers buy certain products made in the commonwealth at a 20% discount through September. “We are proud to support a wealth of talented distilleries who continue...
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
Georgia's K-12 education spending increases as enrollment grows at a higher rate
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s spending per pupil has grown over the past two decades, but its enrollment has increased at a higher rate, a new analysis found. According to the Reason Foundation’s 2022 K-12 Education Spending Spotlight, Georgia’s inflation-adjusted per-pupil K-12 revenues grew by 6.2% — or $803 per student — between 2002 and 2020. During that same period, enrollment increased by 18%.
Louisiana's gas tax cannot meet state's road and bridge needs, audit says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax and other funds are insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, according to a report issued Tuesday morning by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack. Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is...
Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
North Carolina EV plan would use $109M in federal funds to build statewide network of charging units
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have submitted a plan to spend an expected $109 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways, though some believe the effort is better left to the private sector. The North...
Pennsylvania lawmakers warn state EMS 'in jeopardy'
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency response system has received more attention from the General Assembly as serious challenges remain, be it for adequate funding or recruiting people. Last week, the House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing to take testimony from EMS personnel and warned that the...
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers...
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
'No silver bullets' for lack of affordable housing in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Housing shortages and rising rents are a national problem, and the process for building more housing, especially affordable housing, is only one of many barriers. In Pennsylvania, rents have increased mainly in the southeast and central parts of the state. As The Center Square previously...
Op-Ed: Sen. Jack Whitver, Iowa’s quiet conservative
In recent years, Iowa has led the nation in conservative policy reforms. Gov. Kim Reynolds rightly deserves a great deal of credit for her leadership in implementing pro-growth tax reforms, championing a student-first approach to education, fighting against the woke cultural Marxist agenda and leading Iowa responsibly through the pandemic. Nevertheless, Gov. Reynolds has been able to achieve many of these great accomplishments because of a conservative legislature. Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a “quiet conservative” who is not only an ally of the governor but is a crucial leader who is advancing a conservative policy agenda.
Poll: South Carolina voters support educational savings accounts, school choice
(The Center Square) — South Carolina residents are supportive of school choice, according to a new survey of eligible voters from the South Carolina Policy Council. When asked about education savings accounts, which were debated in the Legislature this year, 47% of registered voters supported the idea, 26% opposed it and 27% were uncertain.
Preservation of Ceylon key state conservation project
WOODBINE – It’s hard to overstate the value of Ceylon. Now a state-owned wildlife management area, only about two years ago the 24,000 acres in Camden County made up one of the largest unprotected wildlands on the U.S. East Coast. Jason Lee, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
Voter ID, minimum wage hike will be put to voters in November
Petitions to enact a law requiring Nebraskans show photo identification before voting and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 appear headed for the general election ballot. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday said both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to...
Josh Stein spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in North Carolina
North Carolina Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $2.0 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Stein has spent more than any other Democrat. Stein is Attorney General of North Carolina and his current term ends on January 1, 2025. Stein raised $4.3 million...
Mandela Barnes misses Joe Biden event after campaign said he would 'welcome' president to Wisconsin
After his campaign said he would "welcome" President Joe Biden to Wisconsin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, was conspicuously absent from the president's Labor Day speech in Milwaukee. Monday's snub came after a Barnes spokesperson last week wouldn't confirm whether the candidate would appear with the...
