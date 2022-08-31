ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oolitic, IN

wbiw.com

Police Log: September 2, 2022

2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Sullivan man arrested for felony child molestation

SULLIVAN, Ind. — A 25-year-old Sullivan County man has been arrested after state police say he molested a girl under 14 years old. An Indiana State Police investigation that concluded this week revealed that Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a child. After the investigation was reviewed by the county prosecutor on Friday, an […]
SULLIVAN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Oolitic, IN
Government
City
Oolitic, IN
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights

BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Person
John Dillon
wbiw.com

Milling and paving of Bedford roads will begin on Tuesday

BEDFORD – Milling and paving of select Bedford Roads will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, and continue through Saturday, September 10th on the following streets. There will be No on-street parking until milling and paving are completed. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Schedule...
BEDFORD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

19-year-old arrested on rape charge in Jasper

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including rape after an investigation conducted in Jasper, Indiana, according to police. The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Liam Kibby had been arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery. JPD says the investigation started after a victim...
JASPER, IN

