wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
wbiw.com
State Road 58 to close Sept. 12 for replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, September 12, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown....
Sullivan man arrested for felony child molestation
SULLIVAN, Ind. — A 25-year-old Sullivan County man has been arrested after state police say he molested a girl under 14 years old. An Indiana State Police investigation that concluded this week revealed that Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a child. After the investigation was reviewed by the county prosecutor on Friday, an […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission recommends actions to protect reproductive rights
BLOOMINGTON – In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the concerning actions by the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb in adopting Senate Bill 1, the Bloomington Community Advisory on Public Safety Commission has recently made recommendations to Mayor Hamilton and the Bloomington Common Council on actions to help protect reproductive rights for city residents.
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wbiw.com
Milling and paving of Bedford roads will begin on Tuesday
BEDFORD – Milling and paving of select Bedford Roads will begin on Tuesday, September 6th, and continue through Saturday, September 10th on the following streets. There will be No on-street parking until milling and paving are completed. The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Schedule...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wbiw.com
Crosswalks become safer; B-Line Trail reopens near Johnson Creamery Smokestack; and Frank Southern becomes more accessible
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
WTHI
Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
WTHI
After a planned summer move, why aren't inmates in the new Vigo County jail yet? Here's what we found out
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to move inmates into the new jail. Inmates were originally supposed to be moved to the new jail in July. Sheriff John Plasse says several issues have caused the delay. They include things like:. Replacing cameras. Fixing...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
wevv.com
19-year-old arrested on rape charge in Jasper
A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including rape after an investigation conducted in Jasper, Indiana, according to police. The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Liam Kibby had been arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery. JPD says the investigation started after a victim...
