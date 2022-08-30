Read full article on original website
investing.com
Eurozone Inflation Soars To Fresh High of 9.1% in August - Eurostat
Eurozone inflation rose by more than expected to a new record level in August, according to preliminary Eurostat data released on Wednesday, heaping further pressure on the European Central Bank's effort to stem red-hot price growth. The bloc's closely-watched consumer price index jumped to an all-time peak of 9.1% on...
CNBC
Sterling suffered its worst month since Brexit, and analysts expect it to 'plumb new depths'
Sterling dropped 4.5% against the greenback in August and continued to slide on Thursday, last trading just below $1.16 by mid-morning in London. Analysts expect sterling to "plumb new depths" as political and economic uncertainty continue to hammer U.K. assets. U.K. inflation hit 10.1% in July and the Bank of...
tipranks.com
Britain will enter recession this year and inflation will hit 14%, business group predicts
More grim news for consumers and investors in Britain. Business group the British Chambers of Commerce has predicted a recession for the British economy this year, along with soaring inflation. The business group also predicted that inflation will reach 14% in the fourth quarter of this year, up from a...
investing.com
UK housing stocks slump as HSBC warns of impending downturn
(Reuters) -Shares in British housebuilders' index tumbled to a near nine-year low on Friday after analysts at HSBC (LON:HSBA) warned that the country is on the cusp of a housing downturn, as a steep climb in mortgage rates casts a cloud over demand. The UK housing sector, a pandemic winner,...
investing.com
Euro Falls On Soft German Manufacturing Data
The euro has posted sharp losses today and has dropped below parity. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 0.9989, down 0.65%. Germany’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. The August Manufacturing PMI dipped to 49.1, down from 49.3 in July. The drop was not dramatic, but it marked a second straight reading of contraction, and was the lowest level since May 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic. Manufacturing, indeed the entire German economy, has been hurt by the uncertain outlook and rising inflation. With an energy crisis this winter a constant worry in Europe, cost pressures remain high and are showing an upside risk.
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Markets Insider
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
nationalinterest.org
Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023
A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says inflation has already peaked - as he warns the Fed risks going overboard with its rate hikes and sparking a deep recession
Jeremy Siegel touted stocks, brushed off inflation worries, and issued a fresh caution to the Fed. The Wharton finance professor said Fed Chair Jerome Powell's inflation outlook was too pessimistic. Inflation has peaked, and the Fed risks a recession if it hikes interest rates too far, Siegel said. Jeremy Siegel...
Gasoline price drop restrains U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation brakes sharply
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as falling gasoline prices hurt sales at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed sharply, which could reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike next month.
USD/CAD Surges Above 1.3100 As Markets Tank Amid Strong Jobs Data
The US dollar soared against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from tumbling financial markets. Despite strong jobs data, stocks were sliding amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of job...
investing.com
Worrying Data Shows ECB Is Far From Beating Inflation
Another euro zone's inflation report is noticeably above analysts' expectations. Eurozone data published on Friday afternoon showed producer price growth of 4% for July and 37.9% year-on-year. At the same time, analysts had expected a 2.5% m/m increase and a slowdown in the annual inflation rate to 35.8%. The fresh...
CNBC
Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates
The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
US News and World Report
Bank of Canada Expected to Push Interest Rates Into Restrictive Territory
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is widely expected to deliver yet another oversized interest rate hike next week, lifting its policy rate into restrictive territory for the first time in two decades, but bets are split on whether or not a pause will follow. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem...
investing.com
UK slips behind India to become world's 6th biggest economy
London, Sep 3 (IANS) Britain has dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy, according to Bloomberg. India toppled the UK from its position in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund.
Time To Buy Bullion? Gold Poised To Clock 5th Consecutive Monthly Drop On Hawkish Fed Tone
Gold is trading near one-month lows as Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish commentary while refraining from giving any solid hint on how big a potential rate hike would be in the near term. This is the fifth consecutive monthly drop, the longest losing streak in four years, reported Bloomberg....
US News and World Report
Explainer-Next UK Leader to Inherit an Economy in a Bind
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's next prime minister - who will be announced on Monday - will inherit an economy that is forecast to go into a long recession later this year with inflation at a 40-year high and limits on the options for getting growth going again. Following is a...
