The euro has posted sharp losses today and has dropped below parity. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 0.9989, down 0.65%. Germany’s manufacturing sector continues to struggle. The August Manufacturing PMI dipped to 49.1, down from 49.3 in July. The drop was not dramatic, but it marked a second straight reading of contraction, and was the lowest level since May 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic. Manufacturing, indeed the entire German economy, has been hurt by the uncertain outlook and rising inflation. With an energy crisis this winter a constant worry in Europe, cost pressures remain high and are showing an upside risk.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO