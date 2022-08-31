Happy 8th Anniversary to SlotZilla
Las Vegas(KLAS)- SlotZilla, the slot-machine inspired zipline attraction is celebrating its 8 year anniversary today. Roqui Theus talks with Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer, to learn more about the thrill ride and its impact on the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
