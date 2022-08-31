ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Happy 8th Anniversary to SlotZilla

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)- SlotZilla, the slot-machine inspired zipline attraction is celebrating its 8 year anniversary today. Roqui Theus talks with Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer, to learn more about the thrill ride and its impact on the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.

