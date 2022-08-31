Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
Viking cruise ship lands in La Crosse for 1st time
The newest big cruise boat on the Mississippi River drew crowds to La Crosse’s Riverside Park during its first-ever shore stop in the city. As part of its maiden voyage, the 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi arrived in La Crosse in the early morning hours of Labor Day and stayed until early afternoon, before turning around and heading south down the river toward Dubuque, Iowa.
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – First responders were called to La Crosse’s Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
Tour La Crosse to begin new Bluff to Bluff Experience trolly tour
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tour La Crosse will begin their newest Bluff to Bluff trolley tours on Saturday. From local wine to breathtaking views atop the bluffs, the new four hour tour will explore different parts of the Coulee Region. Participants will tour Grandad Bluff, the La Crosse History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook and Van Lin Orchards. The tour will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
nbc15.com
Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies, including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound. According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway...
cwbradio.com
Explosion at Juneau County Bar, One In Custody
According to a press release from the Juneau County's Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:20 am Thursday morning the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire and explosion at Beagles Bar within the village of Lyndon Station. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured...
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man convicted in the killing of an 87-year-old man
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others. A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
KCRG.com
Bird strike causes brief scare at Dubuque airport
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bird strike caused a passenger jet to have to abort a landing and declare an emergency landing Sunday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Airport officials told TV9 the American Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare into Dubuque struck a bird as it was approaching to land around 9:25 pm Sunday night. That forced the pilots to pull back up and circle back to try to land again. The airport declared an emergency landing as a precaution because of the bird strike, putting emergency vehicles on standby. Pilots were able to land the plane safely a few minutes later.
dailydodge.com
Prairie Du Chien Man Sentenced To Prison For Fleeing Beaver Dam Police Through The Downtown
(Beaver Dam) A Prairie du Chien man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for running from Beaver Dam police. Kyle Orr entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Fleeing. Several misdemeanor charges of Resisting were dismissed but read into the record. Beaver Dam officers were...
One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel
VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0