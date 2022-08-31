DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bird strike caused a passenger jet to have to abort a landing and declare an emergency landing Sunday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Airport officials told TV9 the American Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare into Dubuque struck a bird as it was approaching to land around 9:25 pm Sunday night. That forced the pilots to pull back up and circle back to try to land again. The airport declared an emergency landing as a precaution because of the bird strike, putting emergency vehicles on standby. Pilots were able to land the plane safely a few minutes later.

