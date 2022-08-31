ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oolitic, IN

Town locations under boil water advisory through Wednesday

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Nashville until Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for the locations listed below. Residents and businesses are asked to boil water for five minutes before consuming (drinking or cooking) water. Locations:. – 54 E. Franklin St. – 204 through 1185...
NASHVILLE, IN
The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Oolitic, IN
Oolitic, IN
Police Log: September 2, 2022

2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
BEDFORD, IN
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance

Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Timothy Roscoe George

July 7,1957 – August 31, 2022. Timothy Roscoe George 65, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. at his residence. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Indian Springs he was the son of Roscoe and Niola (Sims) George. Tim was of Christian faith and was baptized on August 30th. Tim was a self-employed painter.
3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – 3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for the amusement rides at the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival is scheduled for September 17-24. The armbands are on sale for $30 cash only. Those with armbands can have access to unlimited carnival rides...
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
BEDFORD, IN
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

