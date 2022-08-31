Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
State Road 58 to close Sept. 12 for replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, September 12, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown....
bcdemocrat.com
Town locations under boil water advisory through Wednesday
A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Nashville until Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for the locations listed below. Residents and businesses are asked to boil water for five minutes before consuming (drinking or cooking) water. Locations:. – 54 E. Franklin St. – 204 through 1185...
wbiw.com
Pipe replacement to close frontage road west of I-65 in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to replace a pipe on C.R. 300 S./Crossing Lane as part of the I-65 added travel lanes project in Bartholomew County. The pipe is located at the intersection of the two roads, west of the interstate. The road...
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
wbiw.com
The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show is Saturday, September 3
BEDFORD – The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show will be held at Bedford Ford Lincoln & Hobson Jeep Ram on Saturday, September 3rd, from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Lawrence County Patient Services provides a variety of services to cancer patients in Lawrence County. The assistance...
wbiw.com
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
WHAS 11
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
shelbycountypost.com
Bartholomew Co. Sheriff Myers emphasizes driver must have insurance
Indiana state law requires that every registered vehicle must have proof of insurance. Unfortunately, there are many drivers who choose to break the law and “fly under the radar” without insurance. Until recently, not having insurance didn’t affect these drivers when they were not at fault for the accident, but now a new law limits recovery for not-at-fault drivers who are uninsured.
Bloomington water tasting weird as organic compound skyrockets
The City of Bloomington is working on solutions as organic compounds impact the taste of water.
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Timothy Roscoe George
July 7,1957 – August 31, 2022. Timothy Roscoe George 65, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. at his residence. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Indian Springs he was the son of Roscoe and Niola (Sims) George. Tim was of Christian faith and was baptized on August 30th. Tim was a self-employed painter.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
wbiw.com
3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – 3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for the amusement rides at the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival is scheduled for September 17-24. The armbands are on sale for $30 cash only. Those with armbands can have access to unlimited carnival rides...
Greenwood hotel manager found dead at hotel she managed
The operations manager of a Greenwood hotel was found dead last week at the hotel she managed. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
