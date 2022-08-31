ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Conflictive home-host country relations have a strong, negative effect on policy risk

Policy risk negatively affects acquisition completion, but the strength of the effect is dependent on home-host country relations, according to new research published in Global Strategy Journal. The relationship between policy risk and cross-border acquisition completion is negative and strong under conflictive relations, weaker under cooperative relations, and weakest under ambivalent relations, the study authors found.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doi#Beijing Normal University#Sense Of Community#Chinese#The Ohio State University#Ohio State#Educational Studies
Phys.org

'Radical decentralisation' needed in Iran to allow Kurdish communities to benefit from natural resources, study argues

A radical decentralisation of politics and decision-making in Iran is needed to allow Kurdish communities to benefit from natural resources, experts have argued. Kurdish regions in Iran have rich minerals, dense forests and massive surface and underground water deposits. But deforestation, exploitation of the environment and the irregular and unconsidered...
MIDDLE EAST
Phys.org

Study finds students self-sort in active learning spaces, with potential to push women out

A recent trend in higher education has seen universities install more active learning spaces, in which students can move their seats, collaborate and interact with one another, as opposed to more traditional lecture halls. But, as space in the former is limited, little is known about which students choose them. A new study from the University of Kansas found that students initially choose based on their social networks. That self-sorting, however, has the potential to push some students, most often women, from undergraduate programs.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known

A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it caused damage or injuries. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 6.6 and was centered...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
PLC
Country
China
Phys.org

New report on impact of pandemic on learning experiences of young people with disabilities

The first report to examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the learning experiences of young people with disabilities has been published. Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people with disabilities' experience of learning and vocational training, and what we can learn from this about future education and employment practices which enable people with disabilities' inclusion.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

COVID rekindled an appreciation of nature for many

The pandemic has impacted our lives in a multitude of ways, many of which will no doubt be felt for years to come. While many of those effects are clearly negative, UConn researchers have identified at least one positive impact—our perception of natural spaces changed. The findings are published in Scientific Reports.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

EU guidelines for procurement during the COVID-19 crisis may lead to increased corruption

Shouldn't common provisions for procurement within the EU lead to increased central control and better coordination? Yes, but the guidelines introduced during the COVID-19 crisis were at the same time so flexible that they can also result in increased corruption and reduced legitimacy. This is shown by Brigitte Pircher, associate professor of political science, in a new research article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Physicists develop a linear response theory for open systems having exceptional points

Linear analysis plays a central role in science and engineering. Even when dealing with nonlinear systems, understanding the linear response is often crucial for gaining insight into the underlying complex dynamics. In recent years, there has been a great interest in studying open systems that exchange energy with a surrounding reservoir. In particular, it has been demonstrated that open systems whose spectra exhibit non-Hermitian singularities called exceptional points can demonstrate a host of intriguing effects with potential applications in building new lasers and sensors.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Climate anxiety an important driver for climate action, according to new study

The first-ever detailed study of climate anxiety among the UK adult population suggests that whilst rates are currently low, people's fears about the future of the planet might be an important trigger for action when it comes to adapting our high-carbon lifestyles to become more environmentally friendly. Interest in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Gendered views on drinking: A tale of two prime ministers

Gendered expectations around alcohol are far from equal. Safety suggestions around alcohol and even the way that alcohol is marketed are very much dependent on gendered use and expectations. Even the perception of the "appropriateness" of drinking is often viewed though a gendered lens. This has been demonstrated recently by...
DRINKS
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence can be used to better monitor Maine's forests, study finds

Monitoring and measuring forest ecosystems is a complex challenge because of an existing combination of softwares, collection systems and computing environments that require increasing amounts of energy to power. The University of Maine's Wireless Sensor Networks (WiSe-Net) laboratory has developed a novel method of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make monitoring soil moisture more energy and cost efficient—one that could be used to make measuring more efficient across the broad forest ecosystems of Maine and beyond.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

How election monitors and foreign interference in election processes can affect the public's perception of elections

Lauren Prather's new book "Monitors and Meddlers: How Foreign Actors Influence Local Trust in Elections" has been a long time in the making—a full decade, in fact. Prather, now an associate professor of political science at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS), was fatefully seated next to her future coauthor, Sarah Bush, now an associate professor at Yale University, at a conference dinner in 2012 when she was in graduate school.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Phys.org

Motion of DNA linked to its damage response, ability to repair itself

A multidisciplinary team of Indiana University researchers have discovered that the motion of chromatin, the material that DNA is made of, can help facilitate effective repair of DNA damage in the human nucleus—a finding that could lead to improved cancer diagnosis and treatment. Their findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy