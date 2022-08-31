ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rsaj
4d ago

My conclusion: all Trump supporters are liars, unpatriotic, violent and show no respect to the law. Of course, many will end up in jail including the cult leader, who is exploiting the party for his own benefits.

Disappointed American
4d ago

"Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators" how about lied? plain and simple she lied and should be held in contempt.

Lisa Lopez
4d ago

She's going to end up just like Cohen... FOUND GUILTY AND SENT TO PRISON. And for what?! LYING AND SIGNING A LEGAL RESPONSE TO THE FEDERAL COURTS. DISBARRED AND LOCKED UP.

shefinds

We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About The FBI Raid Now—Is He Serious?!

Most people wouldn’t blast the FBI, but Donald Trump is *not* most people! The 76-year-old former president took to social media on Monday, August 15th to tell the world that the FBI seized (or “stole” to use his exact words) his passports, along with many other classified documents that he allegedly took from the White House after leaving office in January 2021, when they executed a search warrant of his infamous Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida last week.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
