Jackson County, NC

WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Mayor and County Board Chair Speak at LAF Forum

Asheville – On August 24th, the Leadership Asheville Forum held one of their most popular programs: “The State of the City and County.” This was held at the Asheville Country Club over the lunch hour, but there were viewers watching with via Zoom as well. City Mayor Esther Manheimer and County Board Chair Brownie Newman spoke on the subject, updating everyone with a lot of information. They had a lot of ground to cover; both the city and county are facing many challenges in the coming year and have had to deal with a number of problems in 2021 and 2022. Charts and graphs were shown to illustrate their points, but both could only touch on major issues.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Jackson County, NC
Jackson County, NC
Whittier, NC
wvlt.tv

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
DANDRIDGE, TN
Mountain Xpress

How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad

Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
iheart.com

APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

EBCI looks to clear ‘nuisance buildings’ from Cherokee

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) now has the ability to abate and demolish ‘nuisance buildings’ on the Qualla Boundary. Resolution No. 341 (2022) was passed by Tribal Council this July, opening the door to this process. This created a $150,000 line item for the General Fund of the EBCI for the purpose of abatement and demolition of commercial buildings deemed a ‘nuisance’. Buildings could be added to this list if they are dilapidated or being neglected and used for illegal activity.
CHEROKEE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston

The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

