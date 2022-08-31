Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Big part of the culture here': 76th NC Apple Festival welcomes thousands downtown
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers of the annual North Carolina Apple Festival said Saturday, Sept. 3 that so far, thousands have taken to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the event. The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday, Sept. 2. More than 250,000 people are expected...
my40.tv
Apple festivities continue with Elks Lodge Apple Breakfast, which funds Christmas project
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Apple Festival festivities continued Sunday morning, Sept. 4 in Hendersonville with the annual Elk's Lodge Apple Breakfast. The breakfast typically happens every year during the Apple Festival, serving anywhere from 800 to 1,000 folks. Sunday's spread included the traditional breakfast fare, like pancakes and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Mayor and County Board Chair Speak at LAF Forum
Asheville – On August 24th, the Leadership Asheville Forum held one of their most popular programs: “The State of the City and County.” This was held at the Asheville Country Club over the lunch hour, but there were viewers watching with via Zoom as well. City Mayor Esther Manheimer and County Board Chair Brownie Newman spoke on the subject, updating everyone with a lot of information. They had a lot of ground to cover; both the city and county are facing many challenges in the coming year and have had to deal with a number of problems in 2021 and 2022. Charts and graphs were shown to illustrate their points, but both could only touch on major issues.
my40.tv
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
my40.tv
"Good energy, great vibes": Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
Mountain Xpress
How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad
Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
Video of worker in NC getting 1st paycheck goes viral on Tiktok
Video of 28-year-old Dale Beck celebrating her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has gone viral, getting more than 4 million views on TikTok.
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
Sylva Herald
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive. Electricity, internet, water, and trash included in monthly rent. Cats only! Email western@millhouseproperties.com or call/text 828.506.8816 $1250/mo. $1250 deposit. 26-27e.
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
iheart.com
APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
theonefeather.com
EBCI looks to clear ‘nuisance buildings’ from Cherokee
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) now has the ability to abate and demolish ‘nuisance buildings’ on the Qualla Boundary. Resolution No. 341 (2022) was passed by Tribal Council this July, opening the door to this process. This created a $150,000 line item for the General Fund of the EBCI for the purpose of abatement and demolition of commercial buildings deemed a ‘nuisance’. Buildings could be added to this list if they are dilapidated or being neglected and used for illegal activity.
thejournalonline.com
Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston
The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
