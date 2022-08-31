Read full article on original website
Cross-stitch class returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark this weekend
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is continuing its series of historic cooking and crafting classes this weekend with ‘Cross Stitch.’. On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until noon, class participants will learn how pioneer women passed the time while creating a cross-stitch piece that can be taken home.
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
Beautiful Sunset Over Northwest Ocala’s Farm Country
Check out this beautiful sunset over northwest Ocala’s farm country. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
CareerSource CLM to host fall job fair at College of Central Florida
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is hosting a free job fair in Ocala this month for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The Marion County Fall Job Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Madeline Mary Russell
Madeline Mary (Cooks) Russell of Ocala,Florida passed away early August 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born to Andrew and Goldie (Stagger) Cooks in November of 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated in 1949 from St. David’s Catholic School. She wed Loren Russell in June of 1950 and they celebrated 61 loving years of marriage, until Loren passed away in December 2011.
Egret On Rooftop In Ocala
This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Lane, sidewalk closures along S Magnolia Avenue through September 30
Due to construction in the area, lane and sidewalk closures will be in place along S Magnolia Avenue, from State Road 40 to SE 8th Street, beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 30. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the...
James Louis Ford
After an all too brief but courageous battle with cancer, the family of James “Jim” L. Ford would like to announce his passing. Lately of Ocala, Florida, James dedicated his life to the education and evolution of his family and every person who crossed his path. On Saturday, August 27th died peacefully at Florida University/ Shands hospital.
Ocala resident talks about red light runners, roadway safety
I have a completely probable solution to solve the problem of drivers running red lights. At the intersections, place hydraulic posts that emerge when the light starts turning yellow, ensuring that cars will stop for the red light and pedestrian traffic. Warning signs telling everyone to beware and to stop.
MCSO seeks approval of over $100,000 in grant funding for local law enforcement agencies, projects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking approval of over $100,000 in grant funding for several law enforcement agencies and criminal justice projects in Marion County. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the primary provider of criminal justice funding to states and local government units. According to county records, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has set aside a total of $100,392 in JAG Program funds for Marion County.
Faye Ann Lloyd
Faye Ann Lloyd, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away August 20, 2022, at The Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida. Faye was born in Hagerstown, Maryland a daughter of the late William and Anna Elaine Giles. Prior to her retirement she worked as a paraprofessional and health tech at Marion County Public School Board. She worked 29 years at Belleview Elementary School. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Disney (Mickey Mouse) and painting ceramics. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as, camping and making memories laughing with her family.
Dave Sweet
Dave Sweet, 74, passed away August 29, 2022. He was born November 22, 1947 in Acushnet, MA. He moved here in 2003 from New Bedford, MA. Dave was a retired Police Officer and a veteran of The U.S. Navy where he was on an Aircraft Carrier for 5 years. He was a member of Church at The Springs in Ocala and loved spending time with family and listening to music.
Abandoned structure catches fire on NW Blitchton Road
There were no injuries reported after a fire ignited inside an abandoned structure on NW Blitchton Road on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer responded to the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road due to reports of a wildfire in the area.
Jack Carbonell Jr.
Jack Carbonell Jr. passed away Sept. 1st in Ocala, FL. He is survived by his Son, Jeffrey, Daughter-In-Law, Mickie, Granddaughter, Marisa, Grandson, Jj & Great-Grandson, Michael, all of Key West, FL. “Little Jackie” as he was affectionately called by his Family, was larger than Life & had a heart of...
Vernon Eugene Johnson
Vernon Eugene Johnson passed away Aug. 21, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1942, to Mack and Clara Johnson in Ocala, Florida. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shady Grove Baptist Church. He graduated from Belleview-Santos High School in 1960. He moved to Pompano...
Debbie Donna White Britt
Debbie Donna White Britt, 61, of Silver Springs, Florida joined her mother in Heaven on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born February 11, 1961, to her loving parents, Gary and Donna White in Bradenton, Fl. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her three sisters Geraldine (Preston) Holly, Brenda (Audie) Rhoden, and Buni (Devin) Calloway and their families.
Philip Rafael Laserna
Philip Rafael Laserna, age 58, of Ocala, Florida passed away on August 17, 2022. He was born December 27, 1963 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Rafael Laserna, who preceded him in death, and Priscilla (Scharadin) Laserna. He moved to Florida with his family as a young boy. He graduated from Lake...
Joanne E. Bowman
Joanne E. Bowman, 70, passed away surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her own home in Ocala on August 25, 2022. Joanne was born in November 1951 in Pennsylvania. Joanne was a beloved wife, mother, nanny, sister and friend and will be missed beyond measure. She was the cherished matriarch of her family and was loving, loyal and a true warrior. Joanne loved her family more than anything (even reading and music! J) and she always made each one of us feel like we were her entire world. She was a true example of love, grace, strength and courage. She was a VP at Independent National Bank for 22 years, and then the Assistant Office Manager at Angie Lewis State Farm for 6 years before her retirement.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives to perform on Reilly stage
The Reilly Arts Center will present Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on the Reilly Mainstage. Marty Stuart is a Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter, and musician who has released an impressive 18 studio albums. Throughout his career, he has performed alongside such legends as Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt, and he has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in-between.
