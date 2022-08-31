Read full article on original website
The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
State Road 58 to close Sept. 12 for replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, September 12, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown....
The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show is Saturday, September 3
BEDFORD – The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show will be held at Bedford Ford Lincoln & Hobson Jeep Ram on Saturday, September 3rd, from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Lawrence County Patient Services provides a variety of services to cancer patients in Lawrence County. The assistance...
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – 3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for the amusement rides at the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival is scheduled for September 17-24. The armbands are on sale for $30 cash only. Those with armbands can have access to unlimited carnival rides...
Do you have what it takes to be crowned this year’s WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol
MITCHELL – Do you have what it takes to be crowned this year’s WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The entry deadline is Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing talent...
The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic is this weekend and here is who is competing
BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, will be...
