Oolitic, IN

wbiw.com

The City of Bloomington celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month; GO Bloomington launches a new era of transportation options; and September brings some glowing opportunities

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington is a vibrant community filled with activity. Each month there are numerous opportunities to enjoy and engage, socially and civically. The City will provide monthly updates on what is happening in and with the City and you will discover that no matter your interests or inclinations, there is something for everyone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police Log: September 2, 2022

2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
BEDFORD, IN
3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – 3-day ride armband coupons are now on sale for the amusement rides at the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. The 75th Annual Persimmon Festival is scheduled for September 17-24. The armbands are on sale for $30 cash only. Those with armbands can have access to unlimited carnival rides...
MITCHELL, IN

