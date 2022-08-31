Read full article on original website
WKTV
Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair
GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair. 34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah...
WKTV
3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash
Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
WKTV
Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911
UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
WKTV
Oneida County Overdose Response Team warns of increasing overdoses ahead of holiday weekend
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team says data shows 11 people died from overdoses in August, an updated number from what was reported when the latest spike alert was issued on Aug. 26. The alert was issued after four overdoses were reported in a 24-hour period, one of which was...
WKTV
Village of Dolgeville receiving $1.9 million from FEMA for flood recovery
DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – The village of Dolgeville is getting $1.9 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore properties damaged in the devastating Halloween floods of 2019. The funds will be used to buy out and demolish 20 properties in Dolgeville’s 100-year floodplain. Some of...
WKTV
Susquehanna SPCA at capacity with dogs, needs fosters and adoptions
COOPERSTOWN, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the public's help when it comes to the adoption of dogs. It's not common for the SPCA to be at or above capacity with dogs, but currently the shelter is over capacity. The plea went out Friday for potential fosters,...
WKTV
The Fitness Mill provides back to school supplies
UTICA, NY - It’s Labor Day Weekend and that means it’s time to start heading back to class for thousands of local school children. To be ready for that first day, students are going to need all the necessary school supplies. Things like paper, pencils, notebooks, and folders. Unfortunately not every family can afford back to school supplies, so the Fitness Mill held a special community day Sunday and gave away 100 backpacks filled with the supplies they needed.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts accepting submissions for regional exhibition
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is now accepting entries for its regional art exhibition. As part of the center's 40th anniversary celebration this art competition is open to artists throughout the region. Artists can submit up to three pieces with an entry fee of $20...
WKTV
NYS Department of Health updates COVID-19 guidelines ahead of return to school
The New York State Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 recommendations following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oneida County Health Department is following suit and adopting the new guidance. The CDC has also released updated recommendations for in-person learning and...
WKTV
Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well
The Oneida football team finished last season at 3-5 overall. This year, they have a new coaching staff lead by VVS grad Matt McCoy, and say that they are better prepared than this time last season. Oneida has high hopes with new coaching staff in place and players meshing well.
WKTV
Adirondack returns key players on the grid-iron, hoping to make noise in Class C and beyond
Adirondack, N.Y. - The Adirondack Wildcats are coming off a near-perfect season with a 9-1 record in which they lost to Dolgeville in the state final four. Head coach Rob Hennessey is entering his 11 season hoping the team builds on last year's epic football and baseball season -- a feat that's not too far off the radar as the Wildcats return a majority of their starters who played on both teams and understand what it's like to be high-pressure situations.
