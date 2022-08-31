Read full article on original website
Eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake closed after fatal crash
Eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Adams County line is closed after a fatal collision on Saturday night, Washington State Patrol announced. WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber tweeted about the crash at 8:30 p.m. The crash happened 6 miles east of Moses Lake, according to the Twitter account of the...
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
ncwlife.com
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
ifiberone.com
DNR looking for driver of SUV in investigation into cause of wildfire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County. The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire...
Hit-and-run suspect injured in separate crash on I-90 at Dodson Road
GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a hit-and-run was injured in a separate crash. The suspect has not been named, but the crash happened on westbound I-90 at Dodson. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver suffered minor injuries. A tweet...
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
ifiberone.com
Alleged drunk driver who crashed into home near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — An alleged drunk driver who crashed into a home near Moses Lake on Wednesday has been identified as a Richland man. Abel Ramos, 58, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos was driving a Chevrolet Sonic...
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
ncwlife.com
Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
kpq.com
Red Flag Warning for Extreme Heat and Smoke for North Central Washington
A Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and wind, bringing the risk for extreme wildfire activity. The National Weather Service station in Spokane forecast extreme hot and dry weather conditions for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties. Friday will have a high of...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Approves Over 100 Housing Units in Peshastin Despite Neighbors’ Concern
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a 134-lot development in Peshastin on August 30, amidst growing concern from nearby residents. The development will be constructed on 42.1 acres on Larson Road, within Peshastin’s Urban Growth Area. This property used to be a Pear Orchard, but was recently converted to...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee middle school student's bike found, suspect arrested
UPDATE — A student’s bicycle that was stolen outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee has been recovered thanks to tips from the community. The mountain bike was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Wenatchee police. The suspect, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody for the...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
