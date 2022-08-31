ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monitor, WA

KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90

A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
VANTAGE, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Wenatchee middle school student's bike found, suspect arrested

UPDATE — A student’s bicycle that was stolen outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee has been recovered thanks to tips from the community. The mountain bike was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Wenatchee police. The suspect, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody for the...
WENATCHEE, WA

