WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.

EAST WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO