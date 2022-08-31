ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Immunicorn Disrupt a Market Dominated by Ether and BNB?

There exist over 1000 cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today. However, of this large number, only about 10% dominate the market and are more popular than the others. The dominant ones include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardona (ADA). These dominant...
Nigeria To Build Crypto-Friendly Digital City In Partnership With Binance

Binance, the world’s largest exchange is in talks with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) over plans to create a special economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses. Binance To Help Create Nigeria’s Virtual Free Zone. NEPZA held preliminary discussions with Binance and technology infrastructure firm...
Cryptos Can Play Significant Global Economic Role If Issues About Energy Intensiveness Are Solved – Research

The issue of proof of work cryptocurrencies being energy-intensive and environmentally unsustainable continues to haunt cryptocurrencies. A new report by the Imperial College Business School now says that ignoring the environmental impacts arising from the use of cryptocurrencies would be a grave mistake for the world. This is because cryptocurrencies...
Insights On Solana, Youniverze Finance, and Hedera

Blockchain technology has transformed financial transactions as well as recreational and gaming services. The cryptocurrency market is a rapidly expanding industry that has produced several projects utilizing blockchain technology to develop alternative approaches to managing finance. However, the crypto market is notoriously unstable, and investors must always be attentive to market trends to know what project is best for long-term crypto investment.
Ad Spend by Indian Crypto Exchanges Decline by 89%: Report

Ad spending by major Indian crypto exchanges has fallen by nearly 89% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, said a report by India Today. According to cryptocurrency data research firm Credit Rating for Exchanges Blockchains and Coin Offerings (CREBACO), major Indian crypto exchanges spent more on advertising in 2021 in the second half of the year.
65% Of Bitcoin Supply Unmoved In Over A Year, Signaling Bottom And Looming Upwards Price Action

Bitcoin’s recent price movements have not sent any encouraging signs to the average investor. The bear market has remained persistent, with neophyte investors witnessing their first elongated Crypto Winter. Nevertheless, on-chain analysts are noticing an imminent light at the end of the tunnel, as a large percentage of the total BTC supply has remained unmoved for over a year.
BTC Could Dip Below $15k As U.S. NFP Report Shows High Values

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading in a temperate zone which has a pivotal role in the asset’s price movement. Amidst this tension, the Chief Investment Officer of American hedge fund AlphaTrAI has forecasted a bearish turn of events for BTC as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report indicate a higher employment rate.
