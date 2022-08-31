Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Climate anxiety an important driver for climate action, according to new study
The first-ever detailed study of climate anxiety among the UK adult population suggests that whilst rates are currently low, people's fears about the future of the planet might be an important trigger for action when it comes to adapting our high-carbon lifestyles to become more environmentally friendly. Interest in climate...
Phys.org
Conflictive home-host country relations have a strong, negative effect on policy risk
Policy risk negatively affects acquisition completion, but the strength of the effect is dependent on home-host country relations, according to new research published in Global Strategy Journal. The relationship between policy risk and cross-border acquisition completion is negative and strong under conflictive relations, weaker under cooperative relations, and weakest under ambivalent relations, the study authors found.
Phys.org
Physicists develop a linear response theory for open systems having exceptional points
Linear analysis plays a central role in science and engineering. Even when dealing with nonlinear systems, understanding the linear response is often crucial for gaining insight into the underlying complex dynamics. In recent years, there has been a great interest in studying open systems that exchange energy with a surrounding reservoir. In particular, it has been demonstrated that open systems whose spectra exhibit non-Hermitian singularities called exceptional points can demonstrate a host of intriguing effects with potential applications in building new lasers and sensors.
Phys.org
Simple measures can go a long way to combatting air pollution in schools, say experts
Most UK primary schools experience levels of pollution which exceed the safe levels set out by the World Health Organization, yet simple measures can cut outdoor and indoor exposure of toxins by almost half, according to a new study from the University of Surrey. Working with a select number of...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
A new catalyst to slow down global warming
Russian scientists have developed a new, highly efficient catalyst for carbon dioxide industrial processing that makes the process simple and inexpensive. Scientists from MISIS University, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry took part in the study. The results have been published in Materials. One of the...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence can be used to better monitor Maine's forests, study finds
Monitoring and measuring forest ecosystems is a complex challenge because of an existing combination of softwares, collection systems and computing environments that require increasing amounts of energy to power. The University of Maine's Wireless Sensor Networks (WiSe-Net) laboratory has developed a novel method of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make monitoring soil moisture more energy and cost efficient—one that could be used to make measuring more efficient across the broad forest ecosystems of Maine and beyond.
Phys.org
Exploring the relationship between attosecond optical interference and attosecond quantum interference
A research team of RIKEN center for Advanced Photonics and the University of Tokyo has developed a novel type of interferometer to resolve the fringes originating from both optical interference of attosecond pulses and quantum interference of electronic states in a matter. They have demonstrated the feasibility of their interferometer by post-generation splitting of high-order harmonic pulse with an experiment using a helium atom sample. They present their work in the journal Ultrafast Science.
Phys.org
Motion of DNA linked to its damage response, ability to repair itself
A multidisciplinary team of Indiana University researchers have discovered that the motion of chromatin, the material that DNA is made of, can help facilitate effective repair of DNA damage in the human nucleus—a finding that could lead to improved cancer diagnosis and treatment. Their findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
EP-WXT pathfinder catches first wide-field snapshots of X-ray universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder, the experimental version of a module that will eventually be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) aboard the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), released its first results Aug. 27 from an earlier test flight. These include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photograph of a region of the Galactic center, a dense area at the core of our home galaxy, the Milky Way.
Phys.org
New study confirms 'rippled sheet' protein structure predicted in 1953
An unusual protein structure known as a "rippled beta sheet," first predicted in 1953, has now been created in the laboratory and characterized in detail using X-ray crystallography. The new findings, published in July in Chemical Science, may enable the rational design of unique materials based on the rippled sheet...
Comments / 0