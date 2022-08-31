Read full article on original website
Eliza Fletcher missing: Vehicle of interest located, man detained after jogger abducted in Memphis
The woman was jogging in the area when an unknown person approached her and she was "reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene," Memphis police said in a statement.
Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
MPD searched the area of where the accused kidnapper’s brother lives
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department searched the area of South Orleans Street where the accused kidnapper’s brother lives. It has taken MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service, and the TBI to find evidence for the search for Eliza Fletcher, who disappeared on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn't been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries. The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and...
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of a 34-year-old abuducted teacher.
Eliza Fletcher Abduction: new details emerge
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, philanthropist, […]
Suspect charged in Tennessee woman's abduction
A man has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say. According to police, investigators believe Fletcher was abducted while jogging.
Missing man last seen on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man after they said he left the scene of an accident. Police are looking for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. MPD said he was last seen on the 4600 block of Winchester, and the police also said he was apparently intoxicated and leaving […]
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Court dates pushed back for suspects involved in shooting of Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three people charged in a stolen car investigation-turned-ambush appeared in Shelby County court for the first time Friday. That investigation Wednesday afternoon led to three people being hospitalized with injuries, including two Memphis police officers. The three men are each facing nine charges, with two...
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
10 thousand CrimeStoppers reward for man killed in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 CrimeStoppers reward for a man that was killed in Raleigh during a carjacking. Terry Henderson Jr. was murdered in a carjacking on August 12, 2022. Henderson was found dead at the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield Drive. The victim’s car was found at Breezy...
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
Woman found shot and killed in street, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man down call Thursday morning in the Oakville community. Authorities arrived to the intersection of Oakville Street and Delmar at 9:37 a.m., finding a woman shot to death. When FOX13 arrived to the scene, a witness informed that he heard commotion...
MPD: Woman found at McDonald’s after allegedly being shot and pistol-whipped at abandoned house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman found at a Frayser McDonald’s told police she was shot and pistol-whipped. Memphis Police responded to a McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Thomas Street just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers found a woman who had been shot. She told them she...
$10K reward offered in deadly shooting in Raleigh, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Information that leads to an arrest in the case of a deadly shooting in Raleigh last month could be worth a $10,000 reward. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are investigating a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive on Friday, August 12 that left a man dead.
Man dead, 2 hurt in crash near U of M, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers responded to a 2-car crash at Central Avenue and Highland Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A man, 42, was taken to Regional One but did not...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
