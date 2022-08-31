Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Took me a minute to figure out the story as, to me, it was written in a confusing manner. I thought she was being arrested for violating her probation when they found the drugs - not that it was the drugs that caused the violation! Not on probation myself, but guess I had better carry at least a picture of my med bottles since I carry a narcotic with me at all times for migraines. Yikes!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
Comments / 4