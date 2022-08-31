Read full article on original website
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon)
The male Athlete of the Week is Wauseon football player Jude Armstrong. The Wauseon senior scored four touchdowns and snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned for score, in a 28-12 win over Napoleon.
Hilltop @ Pettisville Golf
WAUSEON – Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier and Sam Myers we co-medalists with a 39 in the win over Hilltop. Jordan Schaffner and Lakota Siegel each had 44s to lead Hilltop. Pettisville (169) – Jack Leppelmeier 39, Sam Myers 39, Caden Bishop 45, Creighton Aeschliman 46; Hilltop (188) – Jordan Schaffner 44, Lakota Siegel 44, Austin Gault 49, Devin Dempsey 51.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kate Thormeier (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan cross country runner Kate Thormeier. Last Saturday at the Columbus Grove Invitational, Thormeier ran a 18:59 to place second overall and break the previous girls 5K school record of 19:30.
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
Archbold/Evergreen @ Swanton Golf
SWANTON – Archbold had four golfers with rounds in the 30s as they started league play with wins over Swanton and Evergreen at Valleywood Golf Course. Swanton's Ryan O'Shea was medalist with a -2 under par 34. At Valleywood. Archbold (151) – Charlie Jones 37, Cahle Roth
Leslie Leininger (1946-2022)
Leslie Lee Leininger, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away on September 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Leslie worked at Multicast Foundry for many years. Leslie was born on July 1, 1946 in Wauseon to the late Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger. He later graduated from Pettisville High School.
Rusty Schlenk Leads Flag To Flag At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – The six-time Oakshade Raceway Late Model track champion, Rusty Schlenk, dominated a caution-free DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night to earn his third feature win of the season. Schlenk, out of McClure, Ohio, started on the pole of the 25-lap
FCCC Celebrates Fall Sports Spirit Day
2022 FALL SPORTS … Four County Career Center recently celebrated Fall Sports Spirit Day. 130 student athletes, cheerleaders, and band members from all 22 associate schools were recognized. Shown above are the students from Fulton County and below are students representing Williams County. The Career Center wishes all of its student athletes a successful fall sports season!
Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering
REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Michael Sauder (1963-2022)
Michael E. Sauder, age 59, a lifelong resident of Archbold passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois to Charles and Sandra Sauder. He married Pamela (Klopfenstein) on November 10, 1984. Before graduating from Archbold High School in the class of
Sarah Sweet (1941-2022)
Sarah Jane Sweet, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 11:11 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Defiance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. She attended Stryker High School and worked as an inspector for Strydel in Stryker until
Doris Klopfenstein (1924-2022)
Doris M. Klopfenstein, age 98, passed away Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold after a period of declining health. Before living in the nursing home for several months, Doris lived in Independent Living at Fairlawn. Before moving to Fairlawn, she lived her entire life in the Wauseon area.
Anna Buda (1931-2022)
Anna L. Buda, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Farmer, Ohio, to Wallace H. and Florence E. (Bayes) Buda. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949, meeting regularly
High School Football Roundup For September 2nd, 2022
EDGERTON – The underdog Locos kept the game close until Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts hit Kadyn Picillio
David Spiess (1957-2022)
David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family
Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming
The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby's parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and
Edgerton Fall Homecoming Festivities
Students and the community enjoyed Edgerton Fall Homecoming activities prior to the football game on September 2nd, 2022. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Final Scholarship Of Year
Congratulations to Patrolwoman Ashley Eberly with the Village of Edgerton Police Department on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship is for the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured is Ashley (left) accepting the scholarship from Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship...
Five Generations Of The Colon Family
FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit
