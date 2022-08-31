Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Rick Cosner
Rick Cosner, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital. Rick was a resident of Ocala for his entire working career. He was born Eric James Cosner on March 23, 1949, in Canton, Ohio to Bill and Linda Cosner. He grew up in Crystal River, Florida and graduated from Crystal River High School in 1967. Rick touched the lives of so many people in Marion and Citrus Counties through his long and entertaining radio and music career.
ocala-news.com
James Louis Ford
After an all too brief but courageous battle with cancer, the family of James “Jim” L. Ford would like to announce his passing. Lately of Ocala, Florida, James dedicated his life to the education and evolution of his family and every person who crossed his path. On Saturday, August 27th died peacefully at Florida University/ Shands hospital.
ocala-news.com
Several residents share their thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.
ocala-news.com
Ocala/Marion County tourism marketing video wins “Best of Show” at 2022 Flagler Awards
The Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OMCVCB) was awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” at the 2022 Flagler Awards, which took place earlier this week at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award recognizes OMCVCB’s marketing efforts through a video production project that “captured the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Northwest Ocala’s Farm Country
Check out this beautiful sunset over northwest Ocala’s farm country. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Manatees In Silver River At Silver Springs State Park
This mother manatee and her calf were spotted in the Silver River at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Carol Neiman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
ocala-news.com
Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center hosting final swim sessions of season on September 3
The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will host its final two swim sessions of the season on Saturday, September 3. The first session will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second and final session will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After the second session has concluded, the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center will be closed for the remainder of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Twelve families displaced after falling tree damages Ocala apartment building
Twelve families in Ocala were displaced on Saturday evening after a tree fell on their apartment building. On Saturday, September 3, shortly after 8 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to Saddleworth Green Apartments located at 2901 SW 41st Street due to reports of a confined space emergency. OFR units consisting...
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk canceled due to inclement weather
Due to expected inclement weather, the First Friday Art Walk that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled. The First Friday Art Walk will return next month on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dozens of local artists and organizations participate in the First Friday Art Walk,...
Comments / 0