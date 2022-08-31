ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Swiss economy grows 0.3% in Q2 as services shine

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss economy grew a real 0.3% in the second quarter versus the first three months thanks to the services sector's continued recovery from pandemic restrictions and robust consumer spending, data showed on Monday. That compared to growth of a revised 0.5% in the first quarter, or 0.2%...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while sterling was on the ropes on Monday as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth. The euro slid to $0.9880 in...
MARKETS
investing.com

India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India is expected to become world's third largest economy by 2029 due to the path taken by the country since 2014, SBI (NS: SBI ) Ecowrap report said. The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
INDIA
investing.com

Inflation may be easing, Biden says in response to jobs report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that there are some signs that inflation may be easing, as he responded to the Labor Department's report that jobs increased by 315,000 last month. "The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
investing.com

China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows

However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russia#Australia#Gross Domestic Product#Canada#Reuters#British#Reuters Aug 31#Chinese
investing.com

Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
MARKETS
investing.com

Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain

(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities. Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies:
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK can afford to borrow more, favourite to become finance minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government led by Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to give energy bills support to households and businesses but it will remain responsible with the public finances, the man tipped to be Truss' finance minister said. With newspapers reporting that Truss was preparing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
investing.com

Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said. Hungary's retail sales...
RETAIL
investing.com

August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat

Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
BUSINESS
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic

RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

Oil Creeps Higher Ahead of Potential OPEC+ Supply Cut

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some ground after bruising losses last week as investors awaited details on potential OPEC production cuts from a meeting later in the day. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 1.4% to $94.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6% to $88.30...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy