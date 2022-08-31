Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Swiss economy grows 0.3% in Q2 as services shine
ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss economy grew a real 0.3% in the second quarter versus the first three months thanks to the services sector's continued recovery from pandemic restrictions and robust consumer spending, data showed on Monday. That compared to growth of a revised 0.5% in the first quarter, or 0.2%...
investing.com
Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt
SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while sterling was on the ropes on Monday as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth. The euro slid to $0.9880 in...
investing.com
India set to become 3rd largest economy by 2029
Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India is expected to become world's third largest economy by 2029 due to the path taken by the country since 2014, SBI (NS: SBI ) Ecowrap report said. The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014 and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
investing.com
Inflation may be easing, Biden says in response to jobs report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that there are some signs that inflation may be easing, as he responded to the Labor Department's report that jobs increased by 315,000 last month. "The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
investing.com
Factbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
(Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities. Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies:
investing.com
UK can afford to borrow more, favourite to become finance minister says
LONDON (Reuters) - A British government led by Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to give energy bills support to households and businesses but it will remain responsible with the public finances, the man tipped to be Truss' finance minister said. With newspapers reporting that Truss was preparing a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said. Hungary's retail sales...
investing.com
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
investing.com
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
investing.com
Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul
KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic
RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
investing.com
Oil Creeps Higher Ahead of Potential OPEC+ Supply Cut
Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some ground after bruising losses last week as investors awaited details on potential OPEC production cuts from a meeting later in the day. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 1.4% to $94.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6% to $88.30...
Comments / 0