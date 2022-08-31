ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Santa Maria asks for public input on new website redesign

By Drew Ascione
 5 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria is asking for public input on the redesign of its website.

Aimed to make the process inclusive where the community has a chance to participate, city officials are offering residents a short survey to document residents' voices.

City officials are asking those filling out the survey to keep in mind this question: what is important to you when using the city website, and what do you think can be improved?

If you wish to participate in the 10-question survey and have your input heard be sure to complete the survey, here, by Sept. 15.

To access the Spanish version click here.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

