ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
ETOnline.com
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving jump when her main parachute failed to open in time. According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her...
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
ComicBook
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Cool New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!
ComicBook
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at the Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. The Tom Cruise movie previously passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. Unsurprisingly, Maverick has been crowned the movie of the summer, and it just hit yet another milestone. The movie has officially passed $700 million at the domestic box office.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
ComicBook
Pokemon Cliffhanger Readies for One Champion's Retirement
Pokemon Journeys is now working its way through the highly anticipated semifinals of the Masters Tournament, and one major tease from the newest episode airing overseas is gearing up for Sinnoh Champion Cynthia's retirement from battling! The World Coronation Series has seen Ash Ketchum work his way up through the worldwide tournament facing all kinds of tough opponents so far, but as he enters the semifinals of the final tournament, he's set up against his toughest opponent yet. Ash needs to defeat Cynthia in order to make it to the finals and his dream rematch with Leon, but Cynthia has some plans of her own for this tournament.
ComicBook
Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately
Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Shows Major Change to Zeus
Russell Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing the Greek god Zeus. While the god of gods didn't have all too large of a role in the cut of the movie that hit theaters, one deleted scene released by Marvel Studios Saturday suggests there's a version of the film where Crowe played a much larger role.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Opens Up About the End of the Arrowverse
With the new season of television starting up, it's officially the end of an era for The CW. When The Flash returns for Season 9 in early 2023, it will be for a final season, marking the end of the long-running Arrowverse of connected DC inspired superhero shows on the network. The network will still have superheroes, at least for the moment. Superman & Lois, which was revealed to take place on its own Earth last season, is coming back for Season 3 in 2023 and DC's Stargirl just kicked off its third season last week. But still, the end of the Arrowverse is a huge shift and now, Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is speaking out on the end of this era — as well as reveals that there have already been pitches for a fourth season of DC's Stargirl.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unleashes New Season Six Trailer
My Hero Academia's sixth season will arrive on October 1st, beginning the biggest battle between the heroes and villains that Hero Society has ever seen. With the anime adaptation's fifth season seeing Shigaraki and the League of Villains defeating the Meta Liberation Army, a new terrifying force was formed in the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, the UA Academy heroes will lay everything on the line in a bid to save their world with this upcoming story arc set to see some major casualties on both sides.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Pokes Fun at Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man
In the opening moments of Rick and Morty's sixth season, Rick Sanchez is ranting as usual. This time, though, the rant is a monologue, presumably for historical posterity, documenting what he assumes to be his and Morty's final moments of life. Along the way, he stops to chastise Morty, saying that he's supposed to be writing all of this down, since he doesn't have "a helmet like that Avengers guy did." It's a wink and a nod to Tony Stark's nanotech cameras, which allowed him to record holographic messages from inside his Iron Man mask during battles.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Faces Crunch Culture Criticisms in Response to Deleted Tweet
Update: Glen Schofield addressed the contents of the deleted tweet in a follow-up tweet shared a few hours afterwards. "Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with," Schofield said. "Earlier I tweeted how proud I was of the effort and hours the team was putting in. That was wrong. We value passion and creativity, not long hours. I'm sorry to the team for coming across like this. "
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Begins Filming Soon
The Daywalker is returning. Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot will soon begin filming, with the latest reports suggesting it will begin rolling cameras within the next month. A new production listing on the KFTV (via Cosmic Circus) website says the Mahershala Ali-starring slasher is set to begin filming on October 5th, lasting just a couple of months before wrapping on January 28, 2023.
